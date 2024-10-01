Dubai, UAE: Riyadh has become Emirates’ first GCC destination to welcome the refurbished Emirates Boeing 777, offering passengers the all-new Business Class cabin and highly acclaimed Premium Economy seats.

The newly refurbished aircraft will operate on the EK 819/820 daily service which departs Dubai at 0710hrs, with a scheduled arrival in Riyadh for 0805hrs. The return flight departs from the Kingdom’s capital at 0940hrs and reaches Dubai at 1235hrs.

The four-class Emirates Boeing 777 offers 24 Premium Economy seats arranged in a 2-4-2 layout with 6-way adjustable headrests for added comfort and space – making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers. The upgraded Business Class cabin offers more privacy, with 38 seats in a spacious 1-2-1 configuration, and direct aisle access, a mini-bar and multiple charging ports, among other thoughtful features.

The aircraft also features 6 First Class gamechanger suites offering the very best in luxury. The refreshed Economy Class cabin has 256 ergonomic seats with leather headrests that can be adjusted vertically.

Emirates aircraft fitted with Premium Economy will reach 48 by the end of this year, and will serve 27 destinations including Dubai, using Emirates’ fleet of B777s, A380s, and A350s.

Emirates currently operates 72 weekly flights to all four gateways in Saudi Arabia, including 3 daily flights to Riyadh, on a mixed fleet of B777s and A380s. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.

For more information on the new Emirates Boeing 777, visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/experience/our-fleet/the-new-boeing-777/