Riyadh Air partners with Milaf Global Food Company and Saudi Coffee Company to bring authentic Saudi coffee and dates to guests across flights and premium lounge.

Curated experiences onboard featuring signature Saudi coffee blends from Jazan, Abha, and Al Baha, along with premium Saudi date varieties.

Milaf Cola, crafted from natural date extract will be served on board Riyadh Air flights.

Honoring Saudi traditions of hospitality, where serving coffee and dates symbolizes Hafawa and a warm welcome to travelers.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Air, the new national carrier for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Saudi Coffee Company and Milaf Global Food Company. Through these partnerships, Riyadh Air will bring the Kingdom’s celebrated coffee and date traditions to its guest offering and experience a taste of Saudi heritage onboard every flight, in the premium lounge and throughout the airline’s operational headquarter.

These agreements are built on a shared commitment to showcasing Saudi Arabia’s vibrant culture while elevating the guest journey. Riyadh Air guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated selection of Saudi coffee blends sourced from farms in the southern regions of Jazan, Abha, and Al Baha areas renowned for coffee cultivation at altitudes of over 1,000 meters, ensuring every cup reflects the Kingdom’s rich coffee legacy. Guests will savor a tempting variety of premium date selections grown across the Kingdom, handpicked with care from some of the Kingdom’s 34 million palm trees, Milaf Global Food Company selects only the top 5-7% of the harvest to offer the most exquisite dates, including Ajwa, Sukari and Segai varieties. Adding to this authentic experience, Milaf Global Food Company introduces its innovative Cola, crafted from natural date extract, which will be served on board Riyadh Air flights. Together, these offerings invite guests to experience the flavors that have welcomed travelers for generations symbols of hospitality deeply rooted in Saudi tradition.

By partnering with the Saudi Coffee Company and Milaf Global Food Company, Riyadh Air opens new doors for cultural exchange and authentic local experiences, while supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions for hospitality and tourism.

Adam Boukaidia, Chief Financial Officer of Riyadh Air, shared: “Bringing together Saudi Coffee Company and Milaf Global Food Company with Riyadh Air unites three brands driven by a passion for excellence and a desire to share the best of Saudi Arabia with the world. These partnerships enrich our guest experience with genuine cultural touches and create lasting value through collaboration with PIF companies. By weaving premium Saudi coffee and date-based products into every stage of the Riyadh Air journey, we are proud to offer guest a warm welcome that is uniquely Saudi.”

Bander Alqahtani, Chief Executive Officer of Milaf Global Food Company was quoted, “The partnership with Riyadh Air is a step toward making Milaf an integral part of the modern Saudi travel experience, and a new gateway to the world with a local vision and global ambition”.

Khalid AbuTheeb, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Coffee Company, added: “Our collaboration with Riyadh Air marks a strategic step towards enhancing the travel experience by offering premium Saudi coffee in distinguished travel environments. At Saudi Coffee Company, we believe that what we offer goes beyond just a product, it is a cultural heritage that reflects the Kingdom’s authenticity and showcases its excellence in the world of hospitality.”

With these partnerships, every Riyadh Air’s journey becomes an invitation to discover Saudi Arabia’s timeless traditions and warm hospitality. Whether you’re savoring a cup of aromatic Saudi coffee in the sky or enjoying a selection of dates in the premium lounges, guests will experience the Kingdom’s spirit in every detail.