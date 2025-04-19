Eye-catching interiors combine high-quality finishes with the latest technology Business Elite and Business – Safran Unity seats in a 1-2-1 fully flat-bed layout with a length of 78 inches and width of 22.5 inches. Premium Economy seating in a 2-3-2 layout with a seat pitch of 38 inches and width of 19.2 inches. Economy cabin, in a 3-3-3 layout with a 31-inch pitch and width of 17.2 inches.

Large 4k OLED entertainment screens in all classes, with a 32-inch screen in Business Elite, the world’s largest Business Class screen.

Industry leading lighting and audio which includes integrated suite lighting and embedded headrest speakers for Business and Business Elite.

Free high-speed Wi-Fi for all cabins (available when signed up to Riyadh Air’s loyalty program).

All cabin interiors are identical across Riyadh Air 787 wide-body fleet.

A refined visual experience down to the last detail and thoughtful designs will elevate every journey – Lavender tones bring elegance to Economy, while rich Mocha Gold metallic elements add class and sophistication to Premium classes.

Each seat is ergonomically crafted with plush foam, premium home-inspired fabrics, and tufted stitching designed for deep, restorative comfort whether you’re sitting or sleeping.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Riyadh Air, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s innovative new airline, set to take flight later in 2025, is redefining aviation travel with the unveiling of its stunning cabin interiors.

The ‘no legacy’ carrier which is seen as the world’s first digital-native airline has revealed its first cabin layouts which blend luxury and comfort to deliver a unique and market-changing premium experience. Innovative technology integrated into elegant designs will set a new standard in comfort, convenience, and style. The use of color and materials which reflect Saudi heritage combined with a deep attention to detail alongside unique technology and wonderful amenities will make flying a pleasure from Economy through to Business Elite.

Riyadh Air has taken an industry-leading approach to the quality and comfort levels of its seating and the new interiors will ensure a consistent product throughout its Boeing 787 fleet, providing reassurance to guests. As an airline with no legacy and the largest industry start-up in a generation, Riyadh Air is gaining a reputation as a digital native, revolutionizing

the guest journey from booking to onboard and will launch Version 3.0 of its digital journey in the coming months as it moves closer to a ready to sell date.

Tony Douglas, Riyadh Air CEO said: “Riyadh Air has always promised to deliver a world- class experience for our guests and the unveiling of our cabin interiors make this ambition a reality. The design, layout, and features of our new cabins are carefully crafted to ensure flights are as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. From the ergonomic and luxurious fabrics in the seats to the high-end technology used in the entertainment systems, every facet of the cabins has been chosen to deliver relaxing luxury”.

Cabin Layouts in Detail:

Riyadh Air’s Boeing 787-9 fleet configuration will accommodate 290 guests:

Business Elite (4 seats) and 24 in Business, both in a 1-2-1 fully flat-bed layout using the Bespoke / Purpose Built), Safran Unity seat with a length of 78 inches and a width of 22.5 inches, all featuring 52-inch-high walls and sliding privacy doors along with adjustable privacy dividers between center seats.

Premium Economy accommodates 39 seats in a 2-3-2 layout with a seat pitch of 38 inches and width of 19.2 inches.

Economy will have 223 seats in a 3-3-3 layout with a 31-inch pitch and width of 17.2 inches.

The cabins feature some of the largest touchscreens in the air all featuring 4K OLED technology, including 32” monitors in Business Elite, 22” in Business Class, 15.6” in Premium Economy, and 13.3” in Economy.

Additionally, Business Elite features a double bed in the center front seats while all seats in Business Elite and Business feature A/C power and two USB-C and one USB- A charging points. Premium Economy guests can look forward to privacy head wings, increased seat storage, versatile and expandable side table design, refined recliner lounge comfort with calf rest and 4 USB-C charging points, while the signature theme of all cabins is a distinctive canopy twist design that evokes the elegance of traditional Arabic tents. Economy will have 6-way adjustable headrests and 2 USB-C charging points.

Cabins in Detail:

The design philosophy blends intelligent design, ergonomic comfort, and thoughtful details. Carefully selected materials, curated lighting, and a cohesive color palette come together to create a cabin that feels naturally inviting and unmistakably luxurious.

Refined details tell a deeper story. Mocha Gold and veined stone accents in premium cabins offer a subtle, elegant contrast to rich purple textures. A thoughtfully curated palette: dark indigo, mocha, iridescent tones, skyline blue, sunset peach, and lavender, evoke a rich sophistication, seamlessly weaving the identity of the city of Riyadh into a modern expression of luxury felt throughout every cabin.

Lighting works in harmony with your journey, subtly shifting to support your natural rhythm and elevate every moment. With refined materials and nuanced color variations throughout, comfort and style come to standard.

Onboard High-Speed Wi-Fi:

As a digitally native airline, Riyadh Air loyalty members will enjoy Viasat’s seamless, free onboard streaming, social scrolling, web browsing, and gaming onboard, available from gate to gate (where permitted). Customers who sign up for the airline’s loyalty scheme will receive free Wi-Fi. Viasat’s network will enable Live TV on the aircraft’s seatback screens, providing a variety of news and sports channels for guests’ enjoyment.

Unique Audio Offering:

Riyadh Air is also proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Devialet, the high-end French innovator redefining sound. Together, they’re bringing Devialet’s signature acoustic technology directly into Business Elite and Business class headrests, delivering immersive, high-fidelity sound without the need for headphones.

The carrier will also be the first airline to launch Panasonic Avionics’ fully integrated in-flight engagement (IFE) interactive design and publishing tool - Modular Interactive (MI), a full-featured interactive design tool which offers a quick and easy way to respond to the latest guest trends and provide seasonal updates and promotions.

The unveiling of the cabin interiors is part of Riyadh Air’s broader strategy to become a leading global airline, connecting Saudi Arabia to the world with the highest standards of quality and customer care. With a fleet of cutting-edge aircraft, exceptional service, and a world-class flying experience, Riyadh Air is poised to make its mark on the global aviation landscape. Having recently received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), taken delivery of its first technical spare aircraft, it is set to announce its network and first flight date in the coming months.

Seat Specification:

Business Elite – 4 seats in

Row 1 Seat Model Safran Unity Elite

Configuration 1-2-1

Width 22.5”

Pitch 45”

Bed Length 78”

IFE Monitor 32” 4K OLED screen

Privacy 52” Walls

Charging A/C Power and 1x USB-A, 2x USB-C

Business – 24 seats in seven rows

Seat Model Safran Unity

Configuration 1-2-1

Width 22.5”

Pitch 45”

Bed Length 78”

IFE Monitor 22” 4K OLED screen

Privacy 52” Walls

Charging A/C Power and 1x USB-A, 2x USB-C

Premium Economy – 3G seats in six rows

Seat Model Recaro PL3530

Configuration 2-3-2

Width 19.2”

Pitch 38”

IFE Monitor 15.6” 4K OLED screen

Charging 4x USB-C

Economy – 223 seats in twenty-six rows

Seat Model Recaro R3

Configuration 3-3-3

Width 17.2”

Pitch 31”

IFE Monitor 13.4” 4K OLED screen

Charging 2x USB-C