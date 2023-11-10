Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air and Microsoft today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to drive innovation and sustainability across Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector. As part of the agreement, Riyadh Air has selected Microsoft’s trusted Azure cloud platform as its preferred platform for accelerating digital transformation and will leverage the highly secure, scalable, and reliable platform to improve operational efficiency and customer service.

The announcement will see both organizations collaborating to leverage the potential of cutting-edge technologies such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, copilot experiences, the Metaverse, and Virtual Reality to enhance Riyadh Air’s offerings, services, and operational models.

Adam Boukadida, Chief Finance Officer, Riyadh Air, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Microsoft as we embark on an accelerated digital enablement journey to fuel the growth and innovation within the aviation industry. Leveraging the robust Microsoft Azure platform is just the beginning; we are poised to tap into the vast network of Microsoft partnerships and harness the remarkable AI capabilities offered through Microsoft’s comprehensive suite of services & solutions, empowering Riyadh Air to grow & thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. By embracing Microsoft’s platform and solution capabilities, we aim to build a unique customer and employee experience and expedite our progress in achieving our sustainability targets.”

Riyadh Air and Microsoft will also jointly establish a Centre of Excellence that will provide a structured framework for driving innovation and delivering substantial business benefits for both organizations. The partnership also sees both parties forming a dedicated board that will actively drive efforts in line with the Kingdom’s national sustainability agenda.

Turki Badhris, Acting General Manager at Microsoft Arabia, said that the partnership is a perfect demonstration of Riyadh Air’s forward-thinking vision which leverages the power of cloud and AI to redefine innovation and sustainability in the aviation sector. “In adopting a cloud-first approach, Riyadh Air is paving the way for the creation of intelligent new solutions that will not only reimagine new ways of working and doing business but also revolutionize the experiences of its employees and customers.”

Microsoft will also extend its technical expertise to Riyadh Air by offering guidance in architecture design, scalability, security reviews, and more. This support will empower Riyadh Air to make the most of their journey on Azure.

Riyadh Air's digital and technology strategy also support its mission, aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, to lead the aviation industry by transforming Saudi Arabia, given its unique strategic location, into a global aviation and trade hub.

