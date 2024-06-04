Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Air and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a new partnership between the two airlines.

The agreement was inked by Riyadh Air Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Tony Douglas and Singapore Airlines CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong on the sidelines of the 80th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on 2 June 2024.

Under the MoU, the carriers will explore opportunities for interline connectivity on each other’s services, subject to regulatory approval. They will also work on other potential areas of commercial cooperation, including codeshare arrangements, reciprocal benefits for their frequent flyer programme members, cargo services, customer experience, and digital innovation as a precursor to a deeper, long-term, strategic partnership.

These will potentially offer Riyadh Air’s guests access to SIA’s network in South East Asia and the South West Pacific region, and SIA’s customers greater access to the Middle East region through Riyadh Air’s network.

Riyadh Air is a new airline based in Saudi Arabia, and it is expected to commence commercial operations in 2025, offering customers travel options to and from the Middle East.

Mr Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer, Riyadh Air, said: “Our strategic partnership with Singapore Airlines unlocks significant benefits for our future guests as it grows our network in partnership with the World’s Best Airline. We see huge potential for strong connectivity in South East Asia and both Australia and New Zealand through the award-winning hub at Singapore Changi Airport, while also providing opportunities for westbound passengers to connect across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region on Riyadh Air. This relationship is a meaningful and deep cooperation that starts with a wide-ranging codeshare agreement and is expected to include a broad range of areas including digital and technology, loyalty and cargo.”

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “This win-win strategic partnership with Riyadh Air will enable us to offer even more options, enhanced connectivity, and greater benefits to our customers. Together, we can facilitate the growth of passenger travel between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, and beyond, via our respective networks, supporting both tourism and business links. The MoU will also allow us to find ways to work together to enhance customer experience and cargo services, and harness digital tools and solutions, potentially bringing greater benefits to both airlines in the future.”

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com

About Singapore Airlines

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s history dates to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 destinations in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership, and Network Connectivity.

Singapore Airlines is the world’s most awarded airline. In 2024, SIA was again named in Fortune Magazine’s list of the 50 most admired companies in the world. SIA is the only Singapore-based brand in the list. In February 2023, SIA was named Airline of the Year in the Air Transport World Airline Industry Awards. This accolade recognised SIA’s outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service within the airline industry. In June 2023, SIA was named World's Best Airline in the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the fifth time it has won this prestigious accolade. For more information, please visit http://www.singaporeair.com