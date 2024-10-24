Ras Al Khaimah, UAE - Rixos Bab Al Bahr, an all-inclusive resort on Al Marjan Island, has earned the prestigious Blue Flag Certification, making it the first hotel on Al Marjan Island and the second in Ras Al Khaimah to be recognised for its commitment to environmental excellence.

Awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), the Blue Flag is an internationally recognised accolade granted to beaches and marinas that meet stringent standards of water quality, environmental education, safety, and sustainability. This accomplishment reflects Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s dedication to upholding the highest environmental standards and providing guests with a clean, safe, and eco-friendly environment.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first resort on Al Marjan Island to receive the Blue Flag certification. This award reinforces our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. We aim to offer our guests an exceptional experience, ensuring not only top-notch hospitality but also a safe and eco-conscious environment that promotes awareness of our surrounding natural beauty,” said Ahmed Elnawawy, General Manager of Rixos Bab Al Bahr.

The Blue Flag Certification focuses on connecting visitors with their environment and encouraging sustainable practices through environmental education activities. Rixos Bab Al Bahr will implement various environmental education initiatives, ensuring guests can learn about local biodiversity and ecosystems. The certification guarantees that the resort adheres to the highest standards for clean water, beach safety, and environmental awareness.

The Blue Flag is a voluntary programme administered in the UAE by Enviro Care, the national operator for the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). With more than 5,000 beaches and marinas in 51 countries worldwide awarded this prestigious certification, the Blue Flag symbolises a global commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment program, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos hotel in Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Croatia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia is a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates six hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

ABOUT BLUE FLAG INTERNATIONAL

The iconic Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable tourism boats. In order to qualify for the Blue Flag, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained. Central to the ideals of the Blue Flag programme is the aim of connecting the public with their surroundings and encouraging them to learn more about their environment. As such, environmental education activities must be offered and promoted in addition to a permanent display of information relevant to the site in terms of biodiversity, ecosystems, and environmental phenomena.

