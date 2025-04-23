Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Elevision, the UAE’s leading digital-out-of-home (DOOH) media company, has announced a new partnership with VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out of home (DOOH) supply-side platform. The integration will enable advertisers to programmatically access Elevision’s premium screen inventory across the UAE and the UK through a wide range of demand-side platforms (DSPs), including The Trade Desk, The Neuron, and Google’s Display and Video 360.

As a pioneer in curated digital screen networks across premium urban environments in the UAE and UK, Elevision is redefining how brands engage with audiences in real-world spaces. The VIOOH partnership represents a major milestone in Elevision’s journey toward more measurable, intelligent, and dynamic media delivery.

The move reinforces Elevision’s commitment to innovation and automation and expands its programmatic buying opportunities by adding an additional layer for advertisers looking to plan and activate omnichannel campaigns in real-time. There will be no disruption to existing clients - just more flexibility and greater control to add to Elevision’s robust direct sales offering.

Niall Sallam, CEO of Elevision, commented: “This partnership with VIOOH is an exciting step forward in our growth story. We’ve always believed in making DOOH smarter, more dynamic, and more accountable. VIOOH enables us to do that at scale while opening up both our UAE and UK networks to a broader range of buyers who value precision, speed, and data-driven results.”

Gavin Wilson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at VIOOH, said: “The UAE is one of our fastest growing markets and a focus for expansion this year. This partnership not only strengthens our footprint across the region, but also in the UK too. With its premium network and strategic residential, commercial, and lifestyle communities, Elevision's inventory combined with VIOOH’s real-time trading gives advertisers unique opportunities to target consumers, delivering consistent media value as well as growth internationally and locally.”

The partnership launches across all Elevision networks in the UAE and UK, with early interest already building among advertisers in key verticals such as luxury retail, automotive, finance, and tourism. Elevision anticipates that programmatic bookings will account for 5 to 7 percent of total revenue within the first 12 to 18 months. A strong Q4 is expected as brands increasingly seek real-time engagement opportunities across Elevision’s high-impact locations, including DIFC, Emaar communities, and Bluewaters.

This announcement also supports Elevision’s long-term international ambitions. Following its successful expansion into London in 2024, the company aims to match the size of its UAE footprint in the UK within the next five years.

As the DOOH landscape continues to evolve, Elevision remains focused on delivering smarter media outcomes for property partners, advertisers, and the communities it serves - driven by technology, creativity, and global reach.

About Elevision:

Elevision is a leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) media company specializing in premium digital signage networks that shape urban environments. With a focus on technology and innovation, Elevision enables communities, districts, and property partners to engage their audiences through real-time, dynamic content across an extensive network of digital screens.

Elevision’s network of 2187 digital screens in 725 premium locations across the UAE and the UK, provide advertisers with high-impact brand moments that drive awareness, engagement, and measurable results

With a thirteen-year track record of innovation, Elevision continues to redefine the Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) landscape through data-driven insights, programmatic capabilities, and a commitment to delivering value to both property partners and advertisers.

About VIOOH:

VIOOH is a leading premium global digital out of home supply-side platform.

Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH’s platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic capabilities and data. VIOOH currently trades programmatically in 29 markets and drives demand through partnerships with +40 DSPs globally, with more to follow.