Dubai— Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, has announced the dates for its annual empower360 roadshow. Scheduled to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on 17 April 2025, the partner-focused event will bring together industry professionals to explore the evolving role of physical security in the country.

According to the Genetec State of Physical Security Report 2025, 66% of physical security consultants and channel partners plan to recommend hybrid deployments in the next five years, reflecting a growing demand for adaptable deployment models in the industry. The report indicates that decision-makers across the UAE will prioritize hybrid systems this year, focusing on centralized monitoring and modernizing video or access control systems without discarding existing investments.

The Genetec empower360 roadshow will delve into the importance of open architecture, unification, and the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in developing smarter, safer cities.​ It will look at new trends in access control technology and will cover best practices for migrating from legacy systems to more advanced, secure, and scalable solutions. Additionally, the event will address simplifying video management, focusing on strategies and approaches to enhancing public safety and urban management in the UAE. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Genetec experts, participate in interactive sessions, and network with industry peers.

"The evolving role of physical security is reshaping how organizations secure both their people and digital networks. In the UAE, we are seeing an increasing reliance on unified security solutions and a growing emphasis on adapting security strategies to effectively navigate the realities of a changing industry,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Genetec Inc. “With IT at the forefront of implementing these shifts, physical security operations are becoming more resilient, data-driven, and adaptable to growing threats. The empower360 roadshow seeks to equip physical security professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to support the rapidly advancing security landscape.​" ​

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.