​​​​​​Muscat, Oman – Oman Oasis, the nation’s leading bottled water brand, proudly sponsored the 7th International Conference on Food Safety and Quality. The event brought together experts, professionals, and organisations committed to advancing food safety standards and quality assurance across the region.

As part of its sponsorship, Oman Oasis set up an engaging stand at the exhibition, where the company showcased its commitment to purity, innovation, and excellence in water production. The stand featured three flagship brands – Oman Oasis Balanced Drinking Water, Sifr Zero-Sodium Water, and Mai Alkaline Water – displayed alongside selected laboratory equipment used in the quality control process.

Moosa Al Hasni, Chief Operating Officer of Oman Oasis, stated,"Supporting this international platform reflects our commitment to promoting the highest standards of food safety and public health. At Oman Oasis, we believe in leading by example — not only through the quality of our water but through active engagement with initiatives that shape a healthier future for our communities."

Continuing its support for health and wellbeing, Oman Oasis also participated in the marathon held on 27th April as part of the conference’s outreach activities. The company’s logo was prominently featured on all participant T-shirts, reinforcing the brand’s active presence and advocacy for healthy living.

About Oman Oasis

An integral part of The Zubair Corporation’s FMCG sector, Oman Oasis is a multiple award-winning water brand known for its superior quality, innovation, and commitment to health and sustainability. With over 30 years of trusted service, Oman Oasis has remained the hydration partner of choice across the Sultanate.