AUSTIN, Texas & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL), a leader in unified identity security, today announced the launch of its first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instance in the Middle East, going live in May 2025.

This strategic investment is a key component of SailPoint’s broader global expansion strategy, designed to meet the growing demand for robust identity security solutions across key markets worldwide. This marks an important milestone in SailPoint’s ongoing commitment to the region, aiming to provide organizations in the Middle East with secure, regionally hosted access to its industry-leading identity security platform SailPoint Atlas.

As digital transformation continues to accelerate globally, organizations in the Middle East region face increasing demands for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and security. By offering a regional SaaS instance, SailPoint is addressing these needs while providing enterprises with the ability to leverage its AI-driven SailPoint Identity Security Cloud to secure access to critical data and applications across all identities.

“SailPoint’s continued expansion into the Middle East is an important milestone in our global strategy to deliver innovative, regionally hosted solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers worldwide,” said Gary Nafus, Chief Commercial Officer, SailPoint. “Our SaaS offering empowers organizations in the Middle East to fully embrace cloud technologies while enhancing security, compliance, and agility—core pillars of our global strategy. And, by moving to a SaaS model, we believe organizations can realize significant cost savings by eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure and reducing IT overhead all while staying ahead in their digital transformation journey.”

This launch not only strengthens SailPoint’s long-term commitment to the Middle East but also reinforces its strategic focus on expanding its global footprint in regions where demand for identity security solutions continues to grow. With this new regional presence, SailPoint continues to innovate and partner with organizations worldwide to drive digital transformation and ensure the secure management of identities in a connected world.

About SailPoint, Inc.

SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL) equips the modern enterprise to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data through the lens of identity – at speed and scale. As a category leader, we continuously reinvent identity security as the foundation of the secure enterprise. SailPoint delivers a unified, intelligent, extensible platform built to defend against today’s dynamic, identity-centric cyber threats while enhancing productivity and efficiency. SailPoint helps many of the world’s most complex, sophisticated enterprises create a secure technology ecosystem that fuels business transformation.