In an era where connectivity reigns supreme, Nissan, in collaboration with Arabian Automobiles the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, redefines the driving experience, transcending the ordinary. Envision a vehicle that efficiently transports you from point A to point B and seamlessly integrates into your daily life, offering safety, convenience, and intelligence at your fingertips. This is precisely what NissanConnect Services, brought to you by Arabian Automobiles, delivers — an intuitive road companion that transforms your journey on multiple fronts.

At its core, it empowers drivers by bestowing them with ultimate control; It’s all about effortless access to vital safety and convenience features that elevate your time behind the wheel. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast seeking cutting-edge connectivity or simply value a safer and more comfortable ride, NissanConnect Services caters to diverse drivers, making it a must-have for all.

One of its standout features is the accessibility it brings to your daily routine. With the ability to remotely start your engine, control your horn, and manage your lights, mundane tasks become a breeze. Having trouble locating your parked car? You can remotely sound the horn and flash the lights. Even better, you can start your car from far to cool it down before driving. NissanConnect offers more than just comfort; it provides accessible convenience right on your mobile device. Moreover, safety is a top priority. If you forget to lock your Nissan or don't have your keys, you can secure or unlock your vehicle directly from the app using your personal four-digit PIN code.

Your And Your Car’s Safety

On the road, NissanConnect Services offers customizable smart alerts, including speed, curfew, and area alerts. These features allow you to tailor your safety preferences according to your needs, whether it’s keeping an eye on a young driver in the family or ensuring your vehicle stays within designated boundaries. It is all about using technology to ensure the well-being of your loved ones and your precious vehicle.

A well-maintained vehicle is a reliable one. With this advanced service from Nissan, you receive timely vehicle health reports, including vital information like tire pressure, oil pressure, and engine status alerts. These real-time insights mean you can confidently hit the road, knowing your vehicle is in top condition. No more unexpected breakdowns or costly repairs — just a worry-free driving experience.

And that’s not all. As they say, knowledge is power, and NissanConnect provides you with valuable insights into your driving habits. It keeps track of your driving history, offering detailed information about your trips, distance traveled, and time on the road. This data helps you become a more aware and responsible driver to make informed decisions about your time behind the wheel.

With all that in mind, it is clear this service is not just an app; it’s a game-changer for your driving experience. It empowers you with smart connectivity, enhances convenience, and prioritizes safety — all while ensuring your vehicle remains in optimal condition. With this intuitive companion, Nissan is driving the future of connected and intelligent transportation. Visit Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates to experience the difference with NissanConnect Services and elevate your drive.

