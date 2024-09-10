Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital is among the first in the UAE to use a procedure with a DONOR cartilage, which eliminates the need for a full knee replacement.

Dubai, UAE – 24-year-old Indian expat, Mohammed, who sustained a severe knee injury while playing football has successfully undergone a breakthrough cartilage transplant at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital. Dr. Karthikraj Kuberakani, Orthopaedic Surgeon at the facility, led the ground breaking procedure that saved the young athlete from a total knee replacement. This is indeed a one of a kind procedure in the UAE that would invigorate renewed hope in athletes who sustain sever injuries.

Mohammed, an active athlete in his prime, suffered acute knee discomfort and locking as a result of a football injury he sustained months before, restricting his everyday activities like climbing stairs or walking and running as well as preventing him from participating in his passion – athletic sports. Despite consulting multiple experts, he was unable to find a long-term solution until he arrived at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital.

Speaking on the diagnosis, Dr. Karthikraj said, "The patient presented with significant cartilage loss, a condition that can be devastating, especially for someone so young and active. If left untreated it could have led to arthritis later in his life and the potential need for a knee replacement surgery in the future. We had to consider a long-term solution that would not only alleviate his pain but also restore his knee function and prevent future complications. Given his young age and active lifestyle, cartilage transplantation using the MEGA OATS (Osteochondral Autograft Transfer System) procedure was the best course of action."

The MEGA OATS procedure is a specialized technique that involves the transplantation of healthy cartilage and bone from a deceased donor to the patient's damaged knee area.

Dr. Karthikraj elaborated, "The MEGA OATS procedure is particularly suitable for younger patients who have suffered traumatic cartilage damage. It allows us to replace damaged cartilage with healthy tissue, reducing the risk of arthritis and providing a more durable solution. The use of large plugs of healthy cartilage and bone from the donor ensures that the new cartilage can integrate well with the patient's existing bone structure, restoring the knee's function.”

“Although this is a minimally invasive surgery, it requires careful matching of the donor cartilage to the patient's tissue, a process that is both time-consuming and critical for success of post- operative recuperation. The procedure itself carries numerous risks, such as graft necrosis and challenges that would arise if the donor cartilage did not match. However, the potential benefits for the patient's quality of life far outweigh these concerns," he added.

The successful surgery was followed by a short recovery period. The patient had around 20 physiotherapy sessions over two months with protocol based focused physio rehab and hydrotherapy to gain mobility of his knees.

Commenting on the patient’s journey to regaining full mobility in his knee, Dr. Karthikraj remarked, "The patient has made remarkable progress post-surgery. Eight weeks after the operation, the patient is walking without crutches, and an MRI scan confirms that the allograft is stable and healing well. We anticipate a full recovery, allowing him to return to his active lifestyle and of course play football”.

Mohammed expressed his gratitude for the exceptional care he received from Dr. Karthikraj and his team. He said, "I'm incredibly grateful to Dr. Karthikraj and the entire team at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital for their care and expertise. This procedure has given me hope to regain my active life."

Currently, the patient is on a steady path to full recovery. He is expected to gradually resume physical activities as his knee continues to heal and strengthen.

