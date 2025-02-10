Dubai, UAE: GetProp – an innovative real estate marketplace powered by advanced technology and in-depth market expertise – has officially arrived to the UAE’s property sector. Headquartered in the heart of Dubai, the company aims to revolutionise how properties are bought, sold, and rented across the country.

At the core of the platform is cutting-edge AI technology, making it easy and quick for users to find their ideal property. An interactive chat allows home seekers to enter any preference – such as location, price range, views, and number of bedrooms – to generate a tailored list of matching homes in seconds.

The brand is also committed to simplifying operations for real estate agencies through unlimited free standard listings. In a bustling sector where agents’ businesses depend on getting their properties noticed, GetProp offers a favourable outlet with no sign-up restrictions or hidden fees.

Other innovative features include a built-in social media style video showcase called PropTok and its own AI-enhanced home visualisation tool, enabling users to take a virtual tour and engage with the listings on a deeper level.

With a projected database of over 5,000 properties by the end of the month, GetProp offers the highest standards of reliability with only verified, authentic listings being admitted into the platform.

“We are very excited to introduce GetProp and help users simplify their property journey,” said co-founder and CEO Zaid Sidat. “While similar solutions are also present in the UAE, we are confident that GetProp will become the number one choice for buyers, tenants, sellers, and real estate agents.”

Saad Sidat, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, added: “After extensive research and market studies, our team has combined convenience, forward-thinking technology, and AI-powered features to bring a unique, all-encompassing platform to the sector.”

With visionary expansion plans already lined up, GetProp is poised to be a property search powerhouse in the UAE.

Browse properties at www.getprop.ae or download the mobile app.

About GetProp

GetProp is a Dubai-based online real estate marketplace integrating advanced technology with in-depth market expertise. GetProp creates an unparalleled experience that connects buyers, sellers, tenants, and investors to the finest residential, commercial, and luxury properties that the country has to offer.

Grounded in principles of transparency, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to quality, GetProp empowers every user to navigate the intricacies of the UAE’s real estate landscape with confidence. The platform features AI-driven search filters, verified listings, and competitive pricing, streamlining the process while upholding the highest standards of reliability and service.

