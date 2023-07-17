Located in Business Bay on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Eywa features 48 exclusive 2 to 5-bedroom waterfront residences with sizes ranging from 3,064 to 16,256 sq. ft.

The concept of "wild luxury" as a unique living experience is at the heart of the Eywa philosophy

With its architecture inspired by the sacred Tree of Life, Eywa promotes a strong connection with nature, contributing to the well-being of its inhabitants

Dubai, UAE: R.evolution, a global award-winning European luxury real estate developer has launched its first residential project in the UAE, Eywa, a revolutionary next-generation development that will redefine the future of urban living in Dubai.

A truly boutique residential development that is LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum, and HealthTechPro certified, Eywa features a selection of 48 exclusive 2 to 5-bedroom waterfront residences with sizes ranging from 3,064 to 16,256 square feet. Nestled on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, it offers a combination of magnificent views of the water and Downtown Dubai with the Burj Khalifa.

Inspired by the sacred Banyan tree and the Southern Sky Column, the famous quartz sandstone mountain located in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Hunan, China, Eywa’s architecture appears to be strikingly distinctive from the very first glimpse showcasing circular open columns, an organic weave of branches, and an enticing interlace of roots.

More than just a place to live, Eywa is a unique way to live. Rooted in the compelling concept of “Wild luxury”, its design features enable inhabitants to build a deeper, truer connection with their own selves and with their surroundings.

Providing seamless connectivity throughout the city, Eywa enjoys a prime location in close proximity to the city's finest restaurants, shopping centres, and attractions giving it a unique competitive advantage. Scheduled to be completed by 2026, this visionary development will serve as a gateway to extraordinary lifestyle experiences in the heart of Dubai.

In addition to a magnificent bouquet of residences, Eywa will also encompass an array of state-of-the-art facilities in the form of well-appointed shared and private spaces. From a Chef’s table and library to private waterfalls and hammocks, this new address will be packed with features and amenities that are distinctly different and are deliberately intended to augment the life experiences of its residents. Furthermore, characterised by ultra-luxurious finishing, well-planned spaces, spacious high-end bathrooms, and kitchens equipped with premium appliances, Eywa will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai.

Alex Zagrebelny, Chairman & CEO, R.evolution, said: "By focusing on a unique, truly luxurious experience, we don't just build square footage; we create highly competitive, one-of-a-kind properties and Eywa is a prime example of our philosophy. It almost goes without saying why healthy and sustainable housing is so important. We take an active approach to reducing carbon footprint, minimise waste and use sustainable practices. Using ancient knowledge about human nature and the latest achievements of the modern world, our priorities are well-being, health, energy efficiency, sustainability, and unity with nature as well as community. We are absolutely certain that Dubai will never settle for anything less than first place, and we believe that our vision of real estate development will contribute to its long-term ambition to transform into the smartest and most productive city in the world.”

Qasim Mansoor, Chief Development and Operations Officer, R.evolution, said: “We are thrilled to launch Eywa in Dubai and meet the growing needs of consumers for homes that provide a holistic experience. Going beyond the realms of comfort, design, and security, addressing the wellness needs of our residents lies at the core of all our developments, and Eywa will further exemplify this. It will introduce a new way of living to the city demonstrating our ability to create a life of exclusivity for our clients.”

With a firm belief that every building is woven from the energy of the partners who contribute to its creation, R.evolution always chooses the most professional and passionate partners to realise its projects. Therefore, the lead concept and design architect and the executive architect and lead design consultants, for Eywa, are Open AD and Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), respectively. Christie’s International Real Estate Dubai has been appointed as the exclusive real estate broker.

R.evolution currently owns a standout collection of 23 trophy developments across Europe. With its ambitions etched in building a larger global portfolio while reaching the growing community of international investors and partners, the launch of Eywa marks an important milestone for the company.

-Ends-

About R.evolution

R.evolution has been creating architectural masterpieces for over 24 years in countries such as Latvia, Germany, and Spain, across residential, hotel, office, and infrastructure projects. Renowned for bringing a unique approach and DNA to real estate development, every one of its projects possesses a revolutionary vision, one that is designed to be integral to evolving real estate in its host city. Ready to make a mark in Dubai, the company plans to build a new generation of unconventional, innovative, and sustainable living environments. R.evolution’s main goal as a developer is to meet the needs of investors and customers through the carefully thoughtful placement of financial accents, maximisation of usable area, and professional and timely management of the development process.

Media contact:

Atrayee Roy Choudhury | Yasser Alvi

ASDA’A BCW

atrayee.choudhury@bcw-global.com | yasser.alvi@bcw-global.com