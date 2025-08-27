Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-headquartered LEVA Hotels has signed an agreement with Revitus Property Opportunities Real Estate Investment Trust (Revitus REIT), managed by CBZ Asset Management (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Datvest, to transform the landmark Chester House at 88 Speke Avenue in Harare, Zimbabwe, into a 3-star upscale hotel under the EKONO by LEVA brand.

This milestone marks LEVA Hotels’ debut in Southern Africa, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to expand into high-potential markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. For Revitus Property Fund, it also represents the beginning of a strategy to revitalise and repurpose its property portfolio, a vision that has been central since the REIT’s listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in December 2023.

A New Chapter for an Iconic Landmark

Located in Harare’s central business district, Chester House is one of the city’s most recognized and historic commercial buildings. Once transformed into EKONO by LEVA @ Chester House, the 117 keys property will feature contemporary guest rooms, stylish social spaces and curated dining options designed to appeal to both business and leisure travellers.

The redevelopment reflects a shared vision between LEVA Hotels and Revitus REIT to enhance Harare’s hospitality and tourism landscape while preserving the building’s heritage and legacy.

Why Southern Africa

Southern Africa has emerged as one of the fastest-growing regions for tourism and business travel, supported by increasing connectivity, natural attractions and vibrant capital cities. Zimbabwe, in particular, is positioning itself as a hub for both regional and international visitors, driven by a renewed focus on tourism development and investment.

For LEVA Hotels, entering Zimbabwe underscores its strategy of bringing Dubai’s hospitality expertise to markets where demand for modern, affordable, and design-led accommodation is accelerating. The launch of EKONO by LEVA @ Chester House strengthens the group’s visibility in a region with long-term growth potential, and serves as a gateway to future opportunities across Southern Africa.

Breathing New Life into an Iconic Landmark

Speaking about the partnership JS Anand, Founder and CEO of LEVA Hotels, said :

“Chester House holds an iconic place in Harare’s history, and transforming it into EKONO by LEVA will breathe new life into the city’s hospitality scene. This project will connect Dubai’s expertise in design-led, affordable upscale hotels with Africa’s growing tourism and business markets, while adding lasting value to the local community and economy."

Tendai Muzadzi, the Managing Direct of CBZ Asset Management and Fund Manager for Revitus REIT commented:

“Our partnership with LEVA Hotels is a strategic move to unlock new value from Chester House and together, we aim to deliver a product that meets global hospitality standards while resonating with Zimbabwe’s dynamic market.”

The partnership was officially announced at ZimReal – Zimbabwe’s Property Investment Forum in Harare, by Agatha Dzenga, Projects Development & Operations Manager – Bay Harbour International, who highlighted the significance of the project during her address at the forum.

Strengthening Harare’s Position as a Gateway City

The hotel, scheduled to open following a comprehensive transformation, will contribute to reinforcing Harare’s role as a gateway for both tourism and business in Zimbabwe. By marrying heritage preservation with contemporary hospitality, EKONO by LEVA @ Chester House is poised to set new benchmarks for the city’s evolving tourism sector.

About LEVA Hotels

LEVA Hotels is a dynamic lifestyle hospitality brand headquartered in Dubai, known for redefining smart hospitality offering a fresh perspective in the midscale and upscale segments. With a growing portfolio across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, LEVA Hotels delivers innovative, design-led concepts that resonate with modern travellers.

About Revitus Property Opportunities REIT by CBZ Asset Management T/A Datvest

Revitus Property Opportunities Real Estate Investment Trust (“Revitus REIT”) is a Collective Investment Scheme constituted in Zimbabwe and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ). The REIT is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (“ZSE”) and is managed by CBZ Asset Management trading as Datvest. Revitus REIT focuses on unlocking value through strategic acquisitions, development, repurposing and redevelopment of properties, with a focus on promoting urban development, sustainability, and delivering long-term returns for investors. The REIT was listed on the ZSE in December 2023 with 5 seed properties from the National Railways of Zimbabwe Contributory Pension Fund being Chester House, Electra House, Pioneer House, Africa House and Atlas House. The REIT has set a roadmap to revitalise these properties to unlock value and returns to unitholders in the long-term and Chester House is the first property to be repurposed under this roadmap.

Source: AETOSWire

