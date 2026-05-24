Abu Dhabi, UAE: Response Plus Medical (RPM), the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical provider in the region, has carved a niche with its emergency medical response ecosystem for football matches and sporting events in the region and establishing itself as the trusted baseline for matchday safety for over 10,000 local and international events.

Even as the sporting culture across the region reaches its crescendo with global tournaments taking centre stage, RPM’s emergency crew and ambulance fleet has become a permanent fixture on the sidelines of all the leading events – be it the FIFA Youth World Cup, the UAE Pro League, Formula 1 races in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, grassroots youth tournaments, international friendlies, or the Cycling Tours and Cricket matches across venues.

RPM’s reputation as the gold standard for EMS provider for football matches in the region is backed by a resume of high-octane sporting events. The company’s clinical excellence was put on global display during the FIFA Club World Cup, where they managed the intricate medical logistics, including some Premier League teams.

Closer to home, RPM has signed service level agreements with leading football clubs, taking over exclusive ambulance operations across arenas. The partnership goes beyond placing boots on the ground as it also conducts advanced Health and Safety training for the club’s internal coaches, trainers, and staff, creating an ecosystem where everyone is equipped to save a life.

Besides football, RPM is the preferred medical support partner for the Saudi Cycling Tour, Neom Beach Games, Riyadh Marathon, Abu Dhabi Marathon, Formula 1 Races as well as international and local cricket leagues.

“At RPM, our capacity to back hundreds of sporting events annually isn’t just about mobilizing ambulances and staff – it is about rigorous clinical governance. Whether it is an international FIFA-tier match or a local stadium fixture, our objective remains absolute: ensuring players and fans are protected by the highest international standards of pre-hospital care. Our objective is to build a holistic safety ecosystem and a medical shield,” said Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC.

As the sporting events and matches continue to grow in speed, intensity, and global attendance, the pressure on stadium infrastructure grows with it. Beneath the high-stakes drama of an event lies a quiet, hyper-coordinated network of first responders watching every stride, tackle, incident, and crowd surge.

Through its blend of massive resources and fleet scaling, elite clinical training, and robust expertise in handling leading sporting events of massive scale and magnitude, RPM has cemented itself as an indispensable part of the sports ecosystem.

When the referee blows the whistle to kick off a football match in the region or when the countdown begins on the F1 race tracks and the fans are glued to the action on the ground or the tracks, the tournament organizers rest easy knowing that RPM is keeping a close watch – on and off the field.

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM) is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with 350+ ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operation. It has conducted more than 1.6 million training sessions for healthcare and non-healthcare professionals, performs over 1,000 helicopter emergency medical evacuation services every year, and offers reliable medical support for 650+ local and international events annually.