Top-level team meets Bahamas Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture, officials

Prometheus signs MoU with Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network

Nassau, Bahamas: Prometheus Medical International, a subsidiary of UAE-headquartered Response Plus Medical (RPM) – the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the Middle East region and a part of Response Plus Holding PJSC, is currently conducting the gap and risk analysis on emergency, crash, search and rescue response competencies in Bahamas.

The gap analysis follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Prometheus Medical with the Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network Ltd (BACSWN) to develop the pre-hospital emergency response capabilities in Bahamas.

The MoU comes close on the heels of the Government of Bahamas establishing its embassy in Abu Dhabi earlier last month, a strategic step towards stronger economic, cultural and diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Bahamas, as also deeper engagement in the Gulf region.

The MoU was signed by Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding, and Robert Dupuch-Carron, Founder of BACSWN.

The details of the project were discussed during a series of meetings held in Bahamas capital Nassau between the Prime Minister of Bahamas, Hon. Philip E.B. Davis, and a high-level delegation from the UAE, led by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder-Chairman of Burjeel Holdings and Founder & Board Member of RPM, Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding, and other officials.

Dr Shamsheer, Dr Rohil and the visiting delegation also held meetings with Hon. Jomo Campbell, Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources of Bahamas, Dr Aubynette P. Rolle, Managing Director of Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), Dr Keva Thompson, Deputy Managing Director – PHA, and Rt Hon Eileen Dupuch-Carron, Lawyer, Publisher and one of the most influential women in Bahamas.

The study covers the ancillary services related to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) certified emergency response competencies, and training of qualified Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.