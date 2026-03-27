Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, has released its audited financial results for the period ending December 31, 2025.

The Group’s Revenue surged 13% from AED 455 million in 2024 to AED 516 million as on December 31, 2025. Net Profit during the period was AED 49.96 million, the Group’s Equity increased to AED 245.8 million as on December 31, 2025.

Total Assets were AED 387.22 million as on December 31, 2025, compared to AED 375.90 million as of year-end 2024. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was AED 0.25 in 2025, reflecting RPM’s commitment to shareholder value creation.

The company’s positive financial results and growth in 2025 reflects a strong geographic and service line expansion strategy which saw new offices in Oslo (Norway), Tabuk and Jeddah (KSA) and presence in Bahamas, Habshan and Ras Al Khaimah. During the year, RPM initiated the process of supporting the setting up of the EMS infrastructure across airports in Bahamas.

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding, said: “The robust performance of Response Plus Holding during 2025 reflects the effectiveness of our diversification strategy – both the geographical footprint as well as service line growth. We have laid solid grounds for our expansion plans, and year on year, our positive results are only confirming our market reputation as the experts across pre-hospital care and emergency medical services, further accelerating our growth trajectory globally. We have some exciting plans for RPM in 2026.”

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “RPM’s strong financial performance in 2025 is a testament to our strategic agility – demonstrating the scalability of our business model. RPM’s growth has been accentuated by integrating its niche capabilities — emergency medical services, world-class training & consultancy and diversifying the revenue streams across countries to solidify its reputation as an international entity.”

Dr Rohil added: “RPM has a strong expansion and diversification strategy in place for 2026. We are planning new business verticals to strengthen competitiveness, expand market presence, and deliver advanced pre-hospital emergency services aligned with future industry demands. We are launching our integrated medical air evacuation solutions and commercial-flight medical escorts through a JV partnership with ICATT Air Ambulance which is expected to contribute to the company’s efficiency, productivity and growth.”

Strategic Growth Drivers

RPM’s growth in 2025 was fueled by several landmark milestones:

Global Expansion: Aviation emergency operations to The Bahamas, demonstrating its ability to scale beyond the Middle East.

Aviation emergency operations to The Bahamas, demonstrating its ability to scale beyond the Middle East. Air Ambulance Launch: MoU with Falcon Aviation to operate UAE’s first air ambulance service, significantly enhancing regional emergency infrastructure.

MoU with Falcon Aviation to operate UAE’s first air ambulance service, significantly enhancing regional emergency infrastructure. Brand Access: RPM, along with Burjeel Holdings, gave away the $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award to Norway-based University of Stavanger for pioneering solutions that advance mental and physical health across the global energy workforce. The Human Energy Award is the first global initiative of its kind for organizations operating in the Energy sector.

RPM, along with Burjeel Holdings, gave away the $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award to Norway-based University of Stavanger for pioneering solutions that advance mental and physical health across the global energy workforce. The Human Energy Award is the first global initiative of its kind for organizations operating in the Energy sector. Large-scale Operations: During the 2025 Hajj season, RPM deployed 350 medical professionals and 125 ambulances across stations operated by Saudi Arabia Railways.

During the 2025 Hajj season, RPM deployed 350 medical professionals and 125 ambulances across stations operated by Saudi Arabia Railways. Diversification: Integrated new verticals in medical risk mitigation and niche training for the defence and energy sectors.

Response Plus Holding includes Response Plus Medical (RPM), which operates over 420 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster across different markets including the UAE, KSA, Oman, Jordan, India, the UK, Switzerland, Norway, and Bahamas. Apart from Prometheus, the Group’s subsidiaries include OccuMed, Medical Manpower Supply, and Health Tech Training Centre.

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM) is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with 350+ ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operation. It has conducted more than 1.6 million training sessions for healthcare and non-healthcare professionals, performs over 1,000 helicopter emergency medical evacuation services every year, and offers reliable medical support for 650+ local and international events annually.