Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Riyadh has been awarded the prestigious Planetree Gold Certification for Person-Centered Care®, marking a significant milestone that reflects the hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering a healthcare model that places people, their needs, and their aspirations at the center of all healthcare services and practices.

The Planetree Gold Certification is among the highest international recognitions in the field of person-centered care. It is awarded to healthcare organizations that successfully cultivate an institutional culture built on respect, compassion, transparency, and meaningful partnership with patients and their families, ensuring a comprehensive care experience that extends beyond traditional treatment to foster trust and enhance quality of life.

With this achievement, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Riyadh joins a select group of healthcare institutions worldwide that have earned this distinguished accreditation, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to providing world-class healthcare that combines clinical excellence with an exceptional human experience.

This accomplishment further strengthens Fakeeh Care Group’s success in advancing person-centered care. Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Jeddah previously earned the Planetree Gold Certification, reflecting the Group’s institutional approach to enhancing the patient experience and embedding a culture that places people at the heart of every decision, practice, and service.

The certification reflects an organizational culture founded on respect for human dignity and the promotion of partnerships with patients and their families. It is the result of the collective efforts of physicians, nurses, healthcare practitioners, and support teams who work daily to deliver a care experience grounded in compassion, effective communication, and a holistic approach to meeting the needs of patients and their families.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, expressed his pride in this milestone, stating that Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Riyadh’s achievement of the Planetree Gold Certification for Person-Centered Care demonstrates the Group’s steadfast commitment to placing people at the center of its healthcare ecosystem.

He added that the certification reflects an institutional culture rooted in respect, compassion, and partnership with patients and their families, and one that believes true excellence is measured not only by the quality of medical services, but also by the quality of the human experience patients encounter throughout every stage of their care journey. He further emphasized that this achievement is the result of the dedication and passion of all hospital employees, who continue to work tirelessly to deliver exceptional care that creates a positive and lasting impact on the lives of patients and their families.

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Riyadh is one of the Kingdom’s leading modern healthcare institutions, combining specialized medical expertise, advanced technologies, and high-quality compassionate care. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the hospital’s recent establishment, having been attained within a short period of operation. It reflects the rapid development of its healthcare services and the successful integration of a culture of excellence centered on people.

The hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical services and specialties, with a continuous focus on enhancing the patient experience, encouraging patient participation in healthcare decisions, and providing a supportive healing environment that contributes to optimal health outcomes and elevates the overall patient journey in line with global best practices.

Assessment Criteria

The hospital earned the certification after successfully meeting a comprehensive set of standards that evaluate the quality of relationships between patients and healthcare providers, accessibility of medical information, patient and family involvement in treatment decisions, and the provision of a supportive care environment that promotes healing while respecting patients’ needs and preferences.

The assessment also evaluated programs designed to support and empower healthcare professionals, as well as initiatives that engage patients and their families in service development and care experience improvement, ensuring the establishment of effective and sustainable partnerships among all stakeholders.

The certification process included an on-site evaluation conducted by Planetree assessors, involving interviews with patients, family members, and healthcare professionals, as well as a review of policies and practices related to person-centered care and verification of their implementation in daily operations.

This achievement represents another milestone in Fakeeh Care Group’s ongoing journey of excellence and reflects its commitment to adopting the highest international standards in quality, patient safety, and healthcare experience enhancement, ensuring the delivery of care that combines clinical excellence with a deeply human-centered approach across all its facilities.

About Planetree

Planetree is an international non-profit organization established more than four decades ago. It collaborates with hundreds of healthcare organizations worldwide to support the transformation toward more human-centered models of care. Its philosophy is based on strengthening partnerships between patients and healthcare providers, empowering patients and their families to actively participate in the care journey, and supporting healthcare professionals in delivering a higher-quality and more compassionate care experience.