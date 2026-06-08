Global founder applications rose 62% in 2025, as Hub71 expanded international partnerships and launched Hub71+ Life Sciences

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, announced that startups in its community have raised more than $2.7 billion (AED 9.9 billion) in funding and generated $1.5 billion (AED 5.4 billion) in revenue by the end of 2025, marking a new milestone in Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a leading destination for high-growth technology companies.

The figures, published in Hub71’s annual 2025 Impact Report, point to a maturing startup base with growing access to capital, customers and international markets. In 2025, Hub71 startups secured $599 million (AED 2.2 billion) in funding and generated $175 million (AED 645 million) in revenue, extending a period of sustained growth across the ecosystem.

Since 2019, Hub71’s community has grown to 390 startups, 295 of which are supported through Hub71’s programmes, connecting founders with investors, corporates, regulators, talent and strategic partners. Its growth reflects Abu Dhabi’s wider effort to build a more diversified, innovation-led economy by attracting companies with the potential to scale from the emirate into global markets.

Founder demand continued to rise in 2025. Hub71 received more than 5,000 startup applications, a 62% increase year-on-year, and welcomed 52 startups into its community. The increase reflects stronger international interest in Abu Dhabi as a base for companies seeking capital, commercial access and expansion opportunities across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Beyond fundraising, Hub71 startups have signed corporate deals worth $244 million (AED 897 million) from 2022 to 2025 including $37 million (AED 137 million) in 2025, reflecting Hub71’s growing role in connecting founders with the corporate partnerships and stakeholders needed to accelerate market adoption.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Hub71 and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: "Hub71’s performance reflects the sustained progress Abu Dhabi is achieving in building a more competitive, innovation-led economy. Startups are contributing to investment and long-term growth, while strengthening the emirate’s position as a place where ambitious technology companies can build, scale and compete globally.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said: "2025 was a year of meaningful progress for Hub71's community, which now spans more than 390 startups and over 200 partners. The growth of our community reflects the increasing appeal of Abu Dhabi as a destination for founders, the calibre and ambition of the entrepreneurs at Hub71, and the strength of the ecosystem partners supporting them. Together, these factors reinforce Hub71's position as a platform that enables founders to build globally relevant tech startups from Abu Dhabi."

Hub71’s 2025 progress was also shaped by its expanding international reach. Throughout the year, Hub71 deepened engagement with venture capital firms, corporates and government partners across key markets including Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, India, Ireland and the United States, creating new commercial and investment opportunities for startups building from Abu Dhabi.

To further strengthen its offer for international high-growth companies, Hub71 launched its Immersion Programme in 2025. The programme brings high-potential international startups to Abu Dhabi for hands-on engagement on market entry, regulatory frameworks and commercialisation, helping them establish a base in the emirate for regional and global expansion. In 2025, the programme welcomed cohorts from Hong Kong and Japan through partnerships with HSITP, Cyberport, MTR Lab and JETRO.

As part of its specialist ecosystem strategy, Hub71 also launched Hub71+ Life Sciences in 2025, joining Hub71+ AI, Hub71+ ClimateTech and Hub71+ Digital Assets. The new vertical also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic priorities and supports founders, investors, research institutions and industry partners working across healthcare innovation, biotechnology and advanced life sciences.

The 2025 Impact Report shows the growing contribution of Hub71 and its startup community to Abu Dhabi's innovation economy. By connecting entrepreneurs with capital, market, talent, and international expansion, Hub71 is supporting startups in scaling globally from Abu Dhabi while creating economic value for the emirate.

Access the 2025 Impact Report report here.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

Media contacts:

Zoe Saunders, TechHubEdelman@Edelman.com