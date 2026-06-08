Dubai: Artificial intelligence (AI), supply chain resilience and supplier risk management are set to dominate discussions among procurement and business leaders across the Middle East as organisations face mounting pressure to modernise operations and strengthen long-term resilience.

These themes will take centre stage at the upcoming CIPS MENA Procurement and Supply Chain Futures Forum, where regional and global leaders will explore the future of procurement in an increasingly complex and fast-changing business environment. Discussions will focus on digital procurement, supplier governance, sustainability, strategic sourcing and the evolving role of procurement leadership.

The growing influence of procurement within organisations is being accelerated by advances in AI and automation, alongside increased scrutiny around supplier resilience, ESG performance and operational risk. Recent CIPS-linked industry findings show that 69% of procurement professionals report increased influence of the function within their organisations, while more than half are actively pursuing greater automation. The same research found that 78% of procurement professionals see ESG issues becoming increasingly important in procurement strategy.

In addition, procurement teams are being asked to respond to rising geopolitical instability, cybersecurity threats and ongoing supply chain disruption. CIPS research and expert reports have increasingly highlighted the importance of supplier visibility, risk management and resilience planning in response to these challenges.

Sam Achampong, Regional Director, Asia, Australasia, Middle East and Africa at CIPS. “Procurement leaders are currently navigating far more than cost pressures alone. Organisations are increasingly relying on procurement teams to strengthen resilience, manage supplier risk, support sustainability objectives and evaluate how emerging technologies such as AI can deliver long-term value.

“Procurement has become a far more strategic function within modern organisations. AI may transform procurement processes but technology on its own will not solve supply chain risk. Organisations also need stronger supplier relationships, better visibility and more resilient procurement strategies,” he added.

The forum will bring together procurement, commercial and supply chain leaders from across the region to discuss the capabilities shaping the future of the profession, including AI-driven procurement, digital transformation, supplier governance and sustainable supply chain strategy.

Potential speakers featured as part of the event include senior procurement and business leaders from across government, enterprise and industry. The forum will take place in Riyadh this October, alongside the CIPS MENA Awards recognising excellence across the procurement and supply profession.

Agenda, speakers and how to register can be found here.

For media enquiries, contact:

CIPS Media team

Natalie Glorney

E: natalie@jolachudy.net

Sheila Tobias

E: sheila@jolachudy.net

X: @CIPSMENA

www.cips.org

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We are CIPS, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply. A global membership organisation driving positive change across our profession. We are the voice and standard, defining and amplifying best practice across all our worlds.

As the awarding body for the profession, we lead in education and training. Helping professionals advance their ambition. We provide insights, information, and tools. Enabling members to develop their own best practice. We help build capability within organisations. Interrogating, troubleshooting, and training. Through all our work, we build a community.

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