Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), announced that its refurbishment of Reef Mall in Malkiya, near Hamad Town, is nearing completion. Several units are still available for leasing at the mall, which is scheduled to officially reopen in Q3 of this year.

The renovation reflects Edamah's commitment to serving the community across the Kingdom. The project aims to redevelop the commercial complex serving Malkiya, Hamad Town, and surrounding areas by enhancing its appearance and creating a more user-friendly experience with elevated service standards. It is expected to significantly increase interest among residents and visitors for shopping and entertainment in the area.

A spokesperson for Edamah said: “Work has continued smoothly for a year without any delays or issues during the renovation process. The enhancement of this mall will greatly benefit the people of Hamad Town and Malkiya."

The work includes upgrading external facades, repainting walls, redesigning interiors, replacing floors, and renewing ceilings. It also involves updating security and safety systems, such as replacing CCTV and fire alarm systems, and installing advanced fire sprinklers. All amenities will undergo renovations, including new lighting and air conditioning systems.

Additional services will also be added, such as dedicated facilities for children, so that they can play in a safe and enjoyable environment, along with spaces for community events. Fast-service restaurants will also be introduced.

Established in 2010, the mall spans 45,000 sqm and includes a range of retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, children’s play areas, and ample parking. For more information about leasing, contact leasing@edamah.bh

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.