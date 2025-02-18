Dubai, UAE – Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, officially launched the Indian legacy brand Campa Cola in the UAE at the 30th edition of Gulfood, the world’s largest F&B sourcing event. This debut marks RCPL’s first entry into the United Arab Emirates and reaffirms its long-term commitment to the region.

Since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023, RCPL has successfully revived the heritage brand that held cult status in India in the 1970s and 1980s. Campa Cola’s entry into the beverages industry in the UAE is being launched with partner Agthia Group, one of the region’s leading food & beverage companies.

Ketan Mody, COO of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, said: “We are excited to enter the UAE market with Campa, a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago. We are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global quality products at affordable prices to customers. We are delighted to come together with our partners today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across the UAE.

Campa Cola has multi-generational relevance and reignites a memory and prompts consumers to revisit and relive those cherished moments. Campa isn’t just a drink; it’s a revival of a legacy, a taste of India, and a celebration of the spirit of today’s youth. We’re confident it will introduce a new wave of fans to its refreshing taste across all consumers in the UAE and spark nostalgia amongst Indian expats connecting them to their roots” said Mody.

Commenting on the partnership, Agthia’s Chief Executive Officer, Alan Smith, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Reliance Consumer Products to bring Campa Cola to the UAE. This iconic brand holds deep nostalgia for many, and we believe it will strongly resonate with the significant Indian expatriate community in the UAE, and local consumers alike. This partnership further strengthens Agthia’s diverse beverage portfolio and reinforces our leadership in the region’s dynamic market. With our robust distribution network and market expertise, we’re excited to reintroduce Campa Cola to a new generation of consumers in the UAE.”

Campa Cola, with its refreshing taste and fizzy stimulation, positioned as an enabler of grit and determination, the brand celebrates the fearless, never-give-up attitude of today’s youth. It is more than just a beverage, it is a symbol of perseverance and ambition, inspiring consumers to embrace challenges with confidence and enthusiasm. With its vibrant packaging and nostalgic charm, Campa Cola is set to become a favourite among consumers.

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange and Cola Zero. From its eye-catching refreshed red and purple packaging to its promise of a competitively priced product, Campa Cola is well on its way to becoming a modern-day success story, making it ever more relevant to the UAE.

About Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL):

RCPL is the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. on a mission to empower the everyday life of consumers. With a strong commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction, Reliance Consumer Products blends global standards with local insights to create products that resonate with consumers while being accessible to everyone at honest prices and within an arm’s length of desire. Backed by the robust infrastructure and trust of Reliance Industries Ltd, the company aims to offer solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers, fostering long-term relationships with communities and contributing to the nation’s growth. Reliance Consumer Products is on a journey of shaping the future of the consumer goods industry by meeting the diverse needs of households and communities, offering solutions that are world-class, trusted, value-driven and reflect the evolving lifestyle of today’s consumer.

About Agthia

Agthia Group PJSC is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol “AGTHIA”. Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. The Group’s assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan. Agthia offers a world-class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high-quality and trusted food and beverage products for consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey, the wider Middle East, South America and Asia. More than 12,000 employees are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of various products in categories such as Water & Food (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, VOSS, Al Ain Food & Trading Items); Snacking (Al Foah, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, BMB, Abu Auf); Protein & Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables); and Agri-Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita).

For more information, please visit www.agthia.com or email us on corpcoms@agthia.com.