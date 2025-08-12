State-of-the-art main terminal of RSI to be fully operational by the end of this year

Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has announced that Red Sea International Airport (RSI) – operated by daa International - is receiving both domestic and international flights, marking an exciting step forward in its phased operation.

Domestic flights have transitioned to the airport’s Main Terminal Building, at Terminals 3 and 4, offering travellers a smooth and elevated experience. Meanwhile, international arrivals and seaplanes continue to operate through the dedicated Air Taxi Terminal, ensuring seamless connectivity for visitors from around the globe.

Every flight into RSI brings visitors closer to the natural beauty and unique experiences of The Red Sea. Whether arriving for a relaxing getaway, an adventurous escape, or a business trip, guests can expect a travel experience that reflects the destination’s commitment to innovation and hospitality.

With more connections and services on the horizon, the airport is set to become a key gateway to one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. Located 90 km south of Al Wajh in the west of Saudi Arabia, RSI is within three hours flying time for 250 million people and within eight hours for 85% of the global population. More than a transit point, RSI is moving in line with the vision of The Red Sea destination to deliver a world-class passenger experience shaped by innovation, hospitality, and a deep respect for the natural surroundings. Its design is inspired by the natural elements of desert, oasis and sea for a tranquil journey experience.

With the state-of-the-art main terminal set to be fully operational by the end of this year, and with more flights moving forward, RSI is gearing up for seamless connections to this one-of-a-kind destination set to serve one million guests annually by 2030.

About Red Sea International Airport

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) forms part of The Red Sea, a luxury regenerative tourism destination developed by Red Sea Global (RSG). Located in a 28,000 km2 special economic zone on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, The Red Sea is designed to set new standards in sustainable tourism, blending environmental stewardship with world-class hospitality.

Located ninety (90) kilometres south of the coastal village of Al Wajh, RSI is a two million passenger capacity airport situated within eight (8) hours’ flying time of 85% of the world’s population. It serves as the primary gateway for both domestic and international flights, connecting travellers to The Red Sea destination.

Inspired by forms of the desert, the green oasis and the sea, RSI was designed by Foster + Partners and Jacobs.

RSI is operated daa International, a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company.

Contact details

Aisha Almawed

Gambit Communications

aisha@gambit.ae