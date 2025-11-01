Al-Kharafi: “Boursa Kuwait continues to play a leading role in transforming Kuwait’s capital market and contributing to the development of an integrated financial ecosystem, strengthening the country’s position as a leading regional financial hub and driving sustainable growth in support of national development.”

Al-Osaimi: “The strong momentum and remarkable performance of Kuwait’s capital market reflect the tangible impact of the operational and regulatory reforms and enhancements implemented by Boursa Kuwait and the broader market apparatus.”

Kuwait City: During a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday, October 30, 2025, Boursa Kuwait announced that it has achieved strong consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 as the company recorded a net profit of KD 23.05 million for the first nine months of the year, marking a notable increase of 59.81% compared to the KD 14.43 million reported for the same period in 2024.

Operating Performance and Key Growth Indicators

Boursa Kuwait’s results reflect the strength of the Group’s operational performance, as the company recorded substantial growth across its key performance indicators:

Operating Revenues: Operating revenues reached KD 37.06 million, representing an increase of 41.45 % compared to KD 26.20 million recorded during the same period in 2024 .

Operating revenues reached KD million, representing an increase of % compared to KD million recorded during the same period in . Operating Profit: Operating profit grew by 58.16 %, reaching KD 28.36 million compared to KD 17.93 million in the corresponding period of 2024 .

Operating profit grew by %, reaching KD million compared to KD million in the corresponding period of . Earnings Per Share (EPS): Earnings per share witnessed a significant jump, rising from 71.85 fils in the first nine months of 2024 to 114.82 fils per share for the period ended September 30, 2025 — mirroring the 59.81% growth in net profit.

Strong Financial Position and Balance Sheet Growth

The Group’s balance sheet continued to strengthen, reflecting the sustained growth in both assets and shareholders’ equity:

Total Assets: The Group’s total assets stood at KD 132.96 million as of September 30, 2025 , representing an increase of 11.74 % compared to KD 118.99 million in 2024 .

The Group’s total assets stood at KD million as of September 30, , representing an increase of % compared to KD million in . Shareholders’ Equity: Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose to KD 74.14 million as of September 30, 2025, up 16.21% from KD 63.80 million a year earlier, underscoring the Group’s solid financial standing and continued balance sheet resilience.

Chairman of the Board: Strategic Direction and Strong Performance

Commenting on Boursa Kuwait’s financial results for the third quarter of 2025, Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi said, “Our financial results for the first nine months of 2025 reflect the company’s solid performance and the effectiveness of its operating model. Boursa Kuwait achieved remarkable growth in net profit, driven by higher revenues and operating income, a strong performance that comes despite the ongoing geopolitical and economic tensions that continue to weigh on capital markets across the globe.”

Al-Kharafi stated that these indicators reinforce Boursa Kuwait’s capacity to deliver sustainable value to its shareholders in line with its ambitious strategy to enhance its role as a key driver of the growth and development of Kuwait’s capital market, adding that the rise in earnings per share highlights Boursa Kuwait’s dedication to its shareholders and its role in boosting confidence in the local market.

Driving Transformation and Supporting the National Vision

“Boursa Kuwait continues to play a pivotal role in the transformation of Kuwait’s capital market and the development of an integrated financial ecosystem,” emphasized Al-Kharafi. “By continuously advancing market infrastructure, enhancing efficiency and transparency, and aligning with international best practices, the company aims to foster an attractive investment environment that reinforces Kuwait’s position as a leading regional financial hub and supports sustainable growth in line with the nation’s development goals.”

He added that the company’s efforts highlight the vital role of the private sector as a strategic partner in driving innovation and market depth through close collaboration with regulatory authorities, enhancing competitiveness and supporting the inflow of global capital.

Commitment and Appreciation

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our valued shareholders, executive management and all Boursa Kuwait employees for their dedication and exceptional efforts. I would also like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Capital Markets Authority and Kuwait Clearing Company for their constructive support, which has played a key role in enhancing market efficiency,” said Al-Kharafi.

“We view the trust placed in us by all market participants as a shared responsibility that motivates us to continuously strengthen market efficiency and transparency and advance the diversification of products and investment tools. This commitment reflects our central role in supporting Kuwait’s national vision and the State’s broader development agenda,” he added.

Historic Growth in Operating Performance

The Kuwaiti capital market sustained its positive momentum throughout the first nine months of 2025, supported by notable improvements across key performance indicators. Total traded value increased by 89.73%, rising from KD 10.20 billion in the third quarter of 2024 to KD 19.35 billion for the period ended September 30, 2025, while traded volume grew by 92.17% to reach 84.23 billion shares, compared to 43.83 billion shares during the corresponding period last year.

Average daily traded value (ADTV) also rose by 91.82%, reaching KD 106.91 million compared to KD 55.74 million in the same period of 2024, while total market capitalization stood at KD 52.61 billion, reflecting an increase of 24.67% from KD 42.20 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

As such, market velocity, which measures traded value related to total market capitalization, for the Kuwaiti capital market continued an upward trajectory, exceeding 45% and outpacing its peers across the GCC. The All-Share Index also reported the highest growth compared to other regional indexes, with a performance of 19.47% in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The “Premier” Market maintained its position as the cornerstone of trading activity at Boursa Kuwait, recording a strong 49.82% increase in traded value from KD 7.32 billion to KD 1.96 billion. The market also saw traded volume rise by 44.61% to 31.38 billion shares, compared to 21.70 billion shares in the same period last year, while market capitalization grew by 24.37% to reach KD 43.16 billion, reinforcing its standing as a preferred investment destination for local and international investors.

The “Main” Market achieved exceptional growth in a particularly strong performance, underscoring its key role in expanding the investor base and enhancing liquidity. Traded value surged by 191.32%, climbing from KD 2.88 billion to KD 8.38 billion for the period ended September 30, 2025. This was accompanied by a 136.38% rise in traded volume to 52.21 billion shares, while market capitalization increased by 26.04% to KD 9.45 billion, reflecting the “Main” Market’s growing attractiveness and its central role in Boursa Kuwait’s broader market-deepening strategy.

Chief Executive Officer: Strength of Regulatory and Operational Frameworks

“The positive momentum and exceptional results of the Kuwaiti capital market for the period ended September 30, 2025, are a direct reflection of the tangible impact of the operational and regulatory reforms implemented by Boursa Kuwait and the broader market apparatus,” said Boursa Kuwait CEO Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi. “The performance reaffirms the strength of the company’s regulatory and operational frameworks and demonstrates the success of Boursa Kuwait and the market apparatus in developing the underlying infrastructure to enhance trading efficiency and improve the overall investor experience.”

Market Development Program 3.2: A Strategic Turning Point

The launch of the second phase of Part Three of the Market Development Program (MD 3.2) in July marked a strategic milestone for Kuwait’s capital market and reflected the collective efforts of Boursa Kuwait, the capital market apparatus and the Central Bank of Kuwait to enhance and modernize market infrastructure.

The program’s key initiatives included the implementation of the Central Counterparty (CCP) clearing system to mitigate risk and enhance clearing and settlement processes in line with international standards, the upgrade of brokers to “Qualified Broker” status and the introduction of sub-accounts to promote greater transparency.

Technical infrastructure upgrades were completed to ensure full readiness for the listing and trading of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and fixed-income instruments such as bonds and sukuk, diversifying investment tools and strengthening market depth.

“The launch of MD 3.2 represents a pivotal development in strengthening the depth and resilience of Kuwait’s capital market. The market apparatus has successfully established advanced frameworks that ensure full readiness to introduce a comprehensive suite of new products and instruments, further enhancing the market’s infrastructure and creating an efficient investment environment. This achievement also stands as a model for advancing the country’s development objectives,” said Al-Osaimi.

Flexibility and Amendments to Main Market Listing Rules

Boursa Kuwait has amended its rulebook to ease listing requirements for the “Main” Market, decreasing the minimum fair value of freely traded shares not owned by the controlling shareholder group from KD 15 million to KD 5 million, while maintaining the requirement that free-float shares must represent at least 20% of total capital.

These amendments aim to encourage more companies, and family-owned businesses in particular, to list, providing greater flexibility that allows them to retain control while accessing the capital market. This initiative will further diversify the listed company base, stimulate new listings and enhance overall market liquidity.

Strengthening Partnerships and Upholding Commitment

At the conclusion of his remarks, Al-Osaimi expressed his sincere appreciation to the Capital Markets Authority, Kuwait Clearing Company, and all market participants for their continued trust and support, reaffirming Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to expanding its range of products and services, enhancing market efficiency and accessibility and upholding the highest standards of governance and transparency to strengthen investor confidence and attract greater investment to Kuwait’s capital market.

Boursa Kuwait’s strong financial and operational performance in 2025 is a testament to its leadership in developing the Kuwaiti capital market. Guided by a clear strategic vision rooted in transparency, governance, and innovation, the company has built a reliable and efficient trading ecosystem supported by advanced infrastructure and a liquid, resilient, and growth-oriented financial market since replacing the former Kuwait Stock Exchange and assuming responsibility for the operation and management of the market in 2016. These efforts form part of a comprehensive series of reforms and modernization initiatives that have strengthened Kuwait’s regional and international competitiveness.

The privatization of Boursa Kuwait in 2019 marked a defining milestone in the company’s history, as it became the first government entity in the country to be fully privatized, leading to higher levels of efficiency and corporate governance. This was followed by the company’s self-listing in 2020, a move that underscored its commitment to transparency and further reinforced investor trust.

As part of its ongoing development strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched a series of initiatives to enhance market infrastructure and diversify investment tools, working closely with the capital market apparatus to reclassify the Kuwaiti capital market as an Emerging Market in the world’s leading index providers. The company has also continued to collaborate with regulatory and supervisory authorities to advance the next phases of the Market Development Program.

The company continues to support listed companies and strengthen their access to global investors through its series of roadshows and corporate days in major investment capitals, positioning the exchange as a dynamic, attractive and sustainable investment platform and supporting Kuwait’s national vision and development agenda.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

For further information, please contact:

Ahmad Rashed Alowaish

PR and Media Manager - Boursa Kuwait

Email: aalowaish@boursakuwait.com.kw