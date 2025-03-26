Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based marketing agency, Reach, has unveiled the latest content creator to exclusively sign with its lucrative talent division: travel and lifestyle influencer, Alaa Abou Harb.

Posting to her almost 900,000 followers, Harb produces hilarious skits with her family and friends alongside inspirational travel photography, resulting in high levels of engagement, much loved by both Arab and Western audiences.

Utilising creative and respected content creators as Alaa, Reach helps amplify brands to connect with their relevant audiences, building authentic relationships whilst showcasing the artistic techniques and unique perspectives their talent roster holds.

Ihab Ghazal, Founder and CEO of Reach, commented: “It’s an honour to welcome Alaa to our growing Reach family. She knows how to tell a brand’s story, engaging with a plethora of audiences through her funny and captivating content.

“She’s in great company, exclusively joining our talent department that includes amazing names including couples Zainab AlSawalhi and Abdo, Luna and Anan, Turkish comedian Basel Gazioglu and our recently signed talent, Remi E Salloum. We are excited to continue building this powerhouse of influential voices.”

Alaa Abou Harb, Content Creator, said: “Ihab and his team understands content creators. They are strategic when it comes to brand partnerships and they listen to my vision. I was instantly impressed by their credentials and can’t wait to continue our journey together.”

Reach has a trusted index of more than 50 brands across a variety of sectors including Noon, Evian, Casio and Operation Falafel.

To find out more about Reach and its 360 degree marketing services, please visit: https://reachdxb.me/ or follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reachdxb.

About Reach

Reach is a boutique agency passionate about crafting marketing solutions for brands across various lifestyle categories. With our motto "The World is Within Reach," we embody the spirit of elevating brands to their fullest potential, connecting them with their ideal audiences. Headquartered in Dubai, our unwavering mission is to emerge as a premier Marketing & PR agency in the UAE, your ultimate destination for all your marketing requirements.

Media Enquiries

Hannah Stinton

Shanks PR

hannah@shankspr.com