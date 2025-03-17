The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain welcomed on campus a delegation from Sultan Qaboos University’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, in collaboration with Professor Alfred Nicholson, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Head of the School of Medicine hosted a high-level meeting with the Omani delegation led by Professor Rashid Al Abri, Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, alongside Professor Musbah Tanira, Professor Emeritus at Sultan Qaboos University. The discussions were centred on fostering strategic collaboration, particularly in the realms of student exchange programmes and research initiatives. The dialogue underscored a shared commitment to advancing medical education and research excellence within the region.

Professor Sameer Otoom, commented after the meeting: “We are delighted to welcome Professor Al Abri and we wish him continued success in his new role as Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University. Our discussions reinforced a mutual dedication to enhancing medical training and fostering research collaborations to benefit students and faculty alike. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

As part of their visit, the delegation received a comprehensive presentation outlining the University’s academic programmes, advanced facilities, and student experience. The visit also included a guided tour of the University campus and a briefing on the New Academic Building, currently under construction, which stands as a testament to RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s continuous development and dedication to providing world-class medical and health sciences education.

Commenting on the visit, Professor Rashid Al Abri, highlighted: “Through a holistic educational model which prioritises graduates’ employability and professionalism, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain provides students with the comprehensive skills and competencies necessary to seamlessly transition from academic study to professional practice.”

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.