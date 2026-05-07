Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the 5th edition of “Make it in the Emirates 2026” held at ADNEC Centre. This participation comes to support the national industries in the Emirate, supports innovative ideas, enhances connections within the business ecosystem, and boosts the position of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading business centre in shaping the future industrial landscape.

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber pavilion in the exhibition showcases the Emirate’s commitment to diversifying its economy and attracting national and foreign investments, while highlighting its efforts to enhance investors’ confidence, including facilitating the establishment of new factories and simplifying procedures for the issuance of industrial licenses. This confirms the attractiveness of the business environment in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as the investment opportunities and advantages offered to investors to support their growth and expansion in the Emirate.

His Excellency Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce underscored the Chamber’s keenness to participate annually in this exhibition, as it is a key platform that brings together decision-makers, senior officials, and investors to share expertise in industry and advanced technology in the United Arab Emirates.

He added: “Our participation reinforces our position as a regional centre for various industries, in light of the developing markets, industrial areas, and free zones in the Emirate.”

He further noted that the industrial sector in the Emirate continues to grow and enhance its position as an attractive global destination for business, as well as a reliable partner in achieving sustainable development, serving shared interests and enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness at the international level.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce added that investors in the industrial sector show strong interest in the markets, industrial areas, and free zones in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, due to the integrated and flexible business environment and infrastructure that accommodates small, medium, and heavy industries. He confirmed keenness of all relevant departments to implement the directives of the wise leadership by developing programs and strategies that support the Emirate’s vision of achieving global competitiveness.