Initiative is designed to unlock working capital, reduce liquidity constraints and strengthen supply chain resilience across IMKAN’s project pipeline.

Reflects the growing convergence of embedded finance and real estate development in the UAE, supporting sector-wide growth and SME participation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IMKAN, a leading global master developer based in Abu Dhabi, and Zelo, a UAE-based private financing platform and subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), have announced a strategic partnership to deliver embedded financing solutions to contractors and suppliers operating within IMKAN’s development ecosystem.

Under the partnership, Zelo will offer both invoice financing and bank guarantee support to IMKAN's contractor and supplier base, providing the liquidity instruments needed to sustain project delivery, manage cash flow and enable suppliers to scale their participation in IMKAN’s growing portfolio of residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.

Real estate development projects in the UAE frequently involve extended payment cycles that can constrain the working capital of contractors and subcontractors, particularly SMEs. By embedding Zelo's financing solutions directly within IMKAN’s ecosystem, the partnership addresses this challenge at source, enabling suppliers to access liquidity against approved invoices and to secure bank guarantees as required by project and contractual obligations.

The arrangement is structured to benefit the broader contractor community operating within IMKAN’s supply chain. Rather than relying solely on balance sheet strength or traditional banking relationships, contractors and suppliers will be able to access purpose-built financial instruments that are aligned with the pace and requirements of active development projects.

Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties, said: "IMKAN’s success is built on a foundation of strong, collaborative partnerships. Our collaboration with Zelo supports our contractors and suppliers, which in turn streamlines our own operations and ensures we continue to deliver landmark projects to the highest possible standard for our customers.”

The partnership also reflects a broader shift in how large real estate developers are approaching supply chain sustainability. By integrating financial services within their procurement and project ecosystems, developers can attract a wider pool of contractors, improve delivery confidence and reduce disruption from cash flow-driven delays.

Dhanush Arjun, CEO and Co-founder of Zelo, added: "Real estate development is one of the UAE's most dynamic sectors, and the contractors and suppliers who power it deserve financing solutions that match the pace of their work. Through this partnership with IMKAN, we are bringing invoice financing and bank guarantee support directly into the project ecosystem, giving contractors access to the liquidity they need, when they need it, and removing a friction point that has historically limited their ability to grow. We are proud to partner with IMKAN as part of our continued effort to support the UAE's most impactful industries."

The partnership between IMKAN and Zelo adds to a growing portfolio of ecosystem financing arrangements through which Zelo is embedding its solutions within established corporate and government-linked supply chains across the UAE.

About Imkan Properties

IMKAN, the leading global real estate master developer based in Abu Dhabi has earned its reputation with a portfolio of projects spanning five countries across two continents. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN prioritises the creation of soulful places that enrich lives. This philosophy is driven by a unique research platform that empowers IMKAN to understand the needs and desires of their diverse customer base, ranging from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals.

Notable among its projects is IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan, a 3.8 million sqm mixed-use development along a 1.6km coastline and 9km long canal front, all set within a preserved natural ecosystem between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf is set to become a global health and wellness destination when the SHA Emirates Residences open in 2026. Other significant projects include Makers District on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, an 18.6-hectare waterfront mixed-use development featuring Pixel, a cluster of seven residential towers; Nudra in Saadiyat Island, an exclusive beachside community; and Sheikha Fatima Park, Abu Dhabi’s first urban park.

With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s global presence includes major projects like the 500-hectare Alburouj development in Egypt. In Morocco, key projects include Le Carrousel Residences and the country’s first open-air shopping mall.

For more information, call 800 IMKAN or visit www.imkan.ae