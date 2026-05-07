Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) honored 20 companies and individuals at Make it in the Emirates 2026 on Tuesday for their contributions to the UAE's In-Country Value (ICV) Program — an initiative that has redirected AED 473 billion into the national economy to date.

The ceremony, held as part of National ICV Day on the second day of Make it in the Emirates, was attended by His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, alongside senior officials from government and industry.

HE Al Nowais said the awards reflect the growing impact of public-private collaboration.

"The ICV Program is a key driver in transforming industrial demand into real growth opportunities for manufacturers in the UAE, redirecting spending into the national economy and strengthening supply chain integration," he said, adding that Emiratization is an investment in human capital and key to enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

Award Categories

Besides Awards were presented across six categories: Service Providers; Manufacturing; Certifying Body; Best SME Development Program; Best Local Content Program; Best Emiratization Program.

Honored Organizations

Honored organizations included the Ministry of Finance for strengthening financial policies that support local content, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) for advancing Emiratization and national talent development, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office for attracting investments that support local value. The Ministry of Economy and Tourism was recognized for supporting policies that enhance local production, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization was honored for empowering national talent. ADNOC received recognition for its support of the Industrialists Program and procurement initiatives. Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, Aquachemie Chemicals Trading, Emirates Global Aluminium, Union Cement Company, and Deloitte & Touche (Middle East) were all honored for outstanding performance against ICV standards.

Honored Individuals

Abdulrahman Hassan (ADNOC) led the Industrialists career program, facilitating more than 4,200 job opportunities and organizing seven employment fairs connecting employers with national talent.

Fatima Al Najjar (Nafis) developed sustainable employment pathways and strengthened collaboration between industry and the national workforce.

Ravee R. Valia (Aldar Properties) embedded ICV requirements into procurement and compliance across more than 30 affiliated entities, increasing supplier adoption of ICV standards.

Dr. Mariam Galadari (Global Pharma) built the UAE's pharmaceutical regulatory framework, developed licensing and drug quality policies, mentored generations of pharmacists, and represented the UAE at the World Health Organization.

Saeed Al Zarouni (e&) integrated ICV into procurement operations, growing local supplier participation and using AI to improve efficiency and transparency. His initiatives supported SMEs through financing, capacity-building, and better access to opportunities.

Alia Al Shamsi (Ministry of Finance) embedded ICV requirements into the government procurement portal, strengthening transparency and compliance across public sector entities.

Bushra Awad (Mubadala) oversaw ICV implementation across Mubadala's portfolio, streamlining processes and increasing the program's overall impact.

Ahmed Al Alawi (Abu Dhabi Investment Office) strengthened strategic partnerships, improved public-private alignment, and supported Emiratization through training initiatives.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT):

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae