Dubai, UAE: The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE Dubai) marking a significant step towards strengthening collaboration in education, inclusion, and awareness in Para sport across Asia and Europe.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences, which is the first German-accredited institution in the UAE with campuses in Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn, Potsdam and Dubai, is recognised for its strong focus on industry integration, employability, and innovation. Its academic strengths across business, technology, and design align closely with APC’s priorities, including sport and event management, leadership, and digital transformation.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in key areas such as education programmes, internships, seminars, and institutional exchanges. Through this partnership, both organisations will work on short courses, executive education, and certification programmes, while creating opportunities for student placements to support APC operations, events, and research.

The collaboration will also include seminars, workshops, and events focused on capacity building, governance, and knowledge exchange, alongside institutional visits to strengthen collaboration and exposure.

The partnership also aligns closely with the APC’s strategic priorities to educate and empower its members, while fostering good governance, capacity building, and meaningful knowledge exchange within the Para sport ecosystem.

The MoU was signed virtually by Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed and Prof. Dr. Maurits Van Rooijen, President of the University of Europe for Applied Sciences, while the ceremony was witnessed by APC CEO Tarek Souei and Prof. Dr. Eman AbuKhousa, Professor of AI and Data Science, UE Dubai.

In his opening remarks, APC President Rashed said: “This collaboration represents an important step in expanding our education and development initiatives within our Paralympic Movement.

“It is not a regular signing ceremony; it is a very significant one. We are addressing future-focused areas such as classification development, training methodologies, sports technology, and equipment innovation. What was once considered the future is now the present, and we must be ready for it. Our goal is to build this platform today.”

“UE’s academic expertise will support us in advancing training systems, classification development, workshops, and seminars. Together, we aim to create pathways for National Paralympic Committees across Asia, empowering youth and the next generation to achieve their goals through structured development.”

“As a former athlete, I deeply value engagement with universities and academic institutions in strengthening and developing our Movement. We look forward to meaningful collaboration and impactful outcomes through this partnership.”

Prof. Dr. van Rooijen said the partnership reflects shared values and a common vision for sport and education integration.

“We need to stop putting education and sport into separate boxes. In reality, they are inseparably linked. Sport fosters skills such as leadership, resilience, and teamwork, while education provides the foundation for sustainable success. This partnership represents exactly that connection, driven by shared values and genuine passion,” he said.

“I’m truly convinced this will be a successful and impactful partnership.”

The partnership is expected to strengthen the APC Academy and education portfolio, enhance capacity building for National Paralympic Committees, support youth, leadership, and inclusion initiatives, and position the APC within academic and innovation ecosystems across Europe and the Middle East.