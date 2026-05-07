Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NRTC Group, a core subsidiary of Ghitha Holding PJSC and part of International Holding Company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Fast Food Company LLC, the master franchisee of McDonald’s UAE, to explore opportunities to enhance the sourcing, quality, and distribution of fresh produce across the brand’s nationwide network of more than 200 restaurants.

The MoU outlines a framework for collaboration between the two parties, focused on strengthening the supply of high-quality fresh produce, supporting sustainable sourcing practices, and exploring initiatives to enhance food quality, safety, and local sourcing within the UAE.

The agreement reflects a shared intention to assess and develop areas of cooperation, including produce supply, logistics and distribution optimization, and alignment on quality assurance standards in line with global best practices.

“This agreement represents an important step in exploring how we can leverage our end-to-end supply chain capabilities to support large-scale food service operations in the UAE,” said Mohammed Alrifai, CEO of NRTC Group. “We are committed to delivering consistency, quality, and reliability, while contributing to the advancement of sustainable sourcing and food security in the region.”

“At McDonald’s UAE, maintaining a resilient and transparent supply chain is essential to delivering the quality our customers expect,” said Wissam Marouf, Vice President, McDonald’s UAE. “Through this collaboration with NRTC Group, we aim to explore opportunities to further strengthen our sourcing practices, enhance operational efficiencies, and support local agricultural ecosystems.”

About NRTC Group

Founded in 1973, NRTC Group (Nassar Al Rifai Trading Company) is one of the region’s leading importers, distributors, and processors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with operations spanning the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Egypt. Built on a fully integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem, the Group oversees global sourcing, farming, processing, packaging, logistics, distribution, and consumer delivery across multiple markets.

NRTC Group’s portfolio includes: NRTC (UAE & KSA distribution), Mirak (UAE-based production, packing and processing), Mahsool, Taaza, Al Hashemeya Farms – Egypt (strategic farmland acquisition enhancing upstream supply), and Ripe Organic (a newly acquired homegrown brand serving the organic and clean-label retail segment).

With sourcing from 50+ global origins, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and a strong presence across retail, HORECA, government, and e-commerce channels, NRTC Group plays a key role in supporting local farming, strengthening regional food resilience, and advancing the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 as part of the wider Ghitha Holding / IHC ecosystem.

For more information visit www.nrtcgroup.com

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