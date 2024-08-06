Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s utilisation of the latest disruptive technologies, including generative artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT, has promoted DEWA’s excellence in providing a leading value-added experience that enhances stakeholders’ happiness. DEWA offers high-quality and proactive services by understanding customers, accurately identifying their needs, and exceeding their expectations. Since the introduction of Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee that uses artificial intelligence (AI) in 2017, and using Rammas that is powered by generative AI and supported by ChatGPT, in April 2023, Rammas has handled over 9,6 enquiries since its launch until the end of the first half of 2024. Customer satisfaction with Rammas reached 95% in the first half of this year.

“We adhere to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as the best, fastest, and most future-ready city. In alignment with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, we are committed to accelerating the adoption of AI and generative AI applications. This strengthens Dubai’s global leadership and competitiveness in various AI domains by utilising it productively and positively for the benefit of humanity, enhancing the quality of life and stakeholder happiness. DEWA is the first utility worldwide and the first UAE government entity to use generative AI to engage with customers and respond to their enquiries,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Rammas, supported by ChatGPT, has a superior ability to interact with users and better understand their needs and enquiries. It is able to learn, understand, and analyse customer enquiries based on available data and information, enabling prompt and accurate responses. In addition to providing information, Rammas offers customers a service link to complete procedures. It also includes an option for customers to evaluate the response, thereby enhancing the self-learning mechanism to deliver improved information to customers. Rammas, supported by ChatGPT, is accessible via DEWA’s smart app and website. Since providing its virtual employee which uses AI Rammas in 2017, DEWA continues its efforts to support and improve Rammas to enhance the experience of all stakeholders.