Ras Al Khaimah: RAKEZ has joined forces with A&A Associate to provide its growing business community with access to services including will drafting and succession planning, designed to support long-term business continuity and asset protection.

The agreement was signed by RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Anas Hijjawi and A&A Associates Founder and CEO Robin Philip at Compass Coworking Centre. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners strengthen both their business operations and long-term legacy planning through structured legal and advisory support.

Through the partnership, RAKEZ clients will gain access to a range of services including comprehensive will drafting, succession planning, asset protection advisory, and Power of Attorney support. These services are designed to help business owners safeguard their interests, facilitate smoother business and wealth transitions, and better navigate relevant UAE legal requirements.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “Sustainable growth is defined not just by how businesses expand, but by how well they are prepared for the future. As our investor community evolves, there is a growing focus on long-term resilience and legacy planning. Through this partnership with A&A Associate, we are giving our clients easier access to trusted services that help them plan ahead, protect what they have built, and support continuity for future generations.”

A&A Associate Group CEO Robin said, “Entrepreneurs today are thinking beyond growth; they are thinking about continuity, protection, and legacy. Through our partnership with RAKEZ, we are enabling business owners to access structured and compliant succession planning solutions that help safeguard what they have built and ensure a smooth transition for the future.”

A&A Associate LLC is a UAE-based consultancy providing business setup, corporate structuring, tax advisory, and legal support services. The company supports businesses across various stages of growth with solutions focused on operational efficiency, compliance, and long-term sustainability.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.