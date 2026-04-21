Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted a focused session to explore one of the most common challenges faced by growing businesses, the over-reliance on founders and the need for structured systems to support sustainable growth.

The event, titled “From Chaos to Control: How to Organise Your Business When Everything Lives in Your Head,” brought together entrepreneurs, SME owners, and decision-makers at Compass Coworking Centre for a practical discussion on how to transition from reactive, founder-led operations to structured, process-driven businesses.

Led by Customer Experience and Business Excellence Specialist Mahmoud Garad and Berdia Qamarauli, CEO of Centigen Technologies, the session unpacked the operational bottlenecks that often limit growth. Speakers highlighted how many businesses struggle not due to a lack of demand, but because critical knowledge, decisions, and processes remain concentrated with the founder. This dependency can slow down operations, create inefficiencies, and make it difficult for businesses to scale sustainably.

Through real-world examples, the session highlighted how simple steps such as documenting key processes and assigning clear ownership can significantly improve operational consistency and team independence. Attendees were introduced to a practical framework centred on defining what needs to be done, how it should be done, and who is responsible, enabling teams to operate with greater clarity and accountability.

The discussion further emphasised that building scalable operations does not require complex tools or major investment, but starts with capturing existing knowledge and structuring it into simple, repeatable workflows. This approach allows businesses to reduce inefficiencies, improve service delivery, and create more predictable outcomes, while enabling founders to step back from day-to-day decision-making and focus on strategic growth.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our focus is on enabling businesses to operate with clarity, agility, and confidence at every stage of their journey. We continuously enhance our offerings and initiatives to equip entrepreneurs with the right tools, knowledge, and environment to build strong foundations and scale sustainably. Sessions like this are part of that direction, helping businesses translate practical insights into everyday operations.”

The session forms part of RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to bring relevant, real-world perspectives to its business community, creating opportunities for industry exerts and SMEs to exchange ideas, gain practical knowledge, and strengthen the way they operate in an increasingly dynamic environment.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.