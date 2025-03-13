Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently concluded a successful roadshow in São Paulo and Joinville, strengthening its engagement with Brazilian businesses and showcasing the advantages of expanding into the UAE and the broader MENA region.

The RAKEZ team connected with companies across the construction, automotive, F&B, pulp & paper (P&P), and building materials sectors, highlighting the ease of doing business, cost-effective solutions, and Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic location as a hub for reaching markets in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

As part of its engagement strategy, RAKEZ also targeted key business councils, industry associations, and other multipliers to maximize its outreach and build strong connections with Brazilian enterprises looking for expansion opportunities in high-growth markets.

Brazilian businesses are increasingly looking beyond their traditional expansion routes within the Americas, seeking opportunities in high-growth markets like the Middle East. The UAE is Brazil’s second-largest trade partner in the region, with bilateral trade surpassing USD 4.3 billion in 2023. This growing economic relationship is driving more Brazilian companies to explore expansion opportunities in the UAE, looking for competitive business environments and strong global connectivity.

Commenting on the roadshow’s success, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: "Brazil and the UAE share a strong and growing economic relationship, opening doors for greater collaboration. Many Brazilian companies are now looking beyond traditional markets for expansion, and Ras Al Khaimah presents a compelling opportunity with its cost-effective, business-friendly environment and strategic access to high-growth regions. Through this roadshow, we engaged with key industry leaders, demonstrating how RAKEZ’s tailored solutions can support their global ambitions."

RAKEZ has long engaged with Brazilian businesses, and this latest roadshow further solidified connections with industry leaders, showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s competitive advantages. With a growing number of companies with Brazilian shareholders, interest in the emirate as a business hub continues to rise. The roadshow played a key role in strengthening relationships and positioning Ras Al Khaimah as an attractive destination for businesses looking to diversify their global footprint.

Committed to facilitating international business expansion, RAKEZ will continue exploring new markets and fostering opportunities for collaboration worldwide.

