Dubai, UAE: Further to Moody’s upgrade of RAKBANK’s outlook to Positive in 2025, Moody’s Ratings has concluded its latest periodic review (rating committee held on 18 March 2026), reaffirming the Bank’s key ratings and maintaining the Positive outlook.

RAKBANK’s Baa1 long-term deposit rating and baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) have been affirmed, reflecting the Bank’s continued strong performance, disciplined execution and resilience across its core businesses.

The reaffirmation underscores the sustained progress RAKBANK has made over the past year in strengthening its financial profile, maintaining asset quality and delivering diversified growth across retail, business and wholesale banking segments.

Moody’s continued Positive outlook reflects the Bank’s improving earnings quality, stable funding profile and solid capital position, supported by a well-balanced business model and consistent execution of its strategic priorities.

RAKBANK remains well-positioned to build on this momentum, supported by its strong liquidity, prudent risk management and ongoing focus on delivering sustainable growth.

Commenting on this milestone, Jaffer Nini, Group CFO of RAKBANK, said:

"RAKBANK continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, with one of the highest capital and liquidity positions in the UAE banking sector. This further reinforces the Bank’s ability to support its customers, invest in future growth and deliver on its strategy of being a digital bank with a human touch.”

About RAKBANK:

We’re RAKBANK.

Banking should feel simple. Human. Helpful. So that’s the kind we build.

Since 1976, we’ve been helping people and businesses across the UAE grow with confidence, giving them the tools, the support, and the trust to make things happen. We started as a community bank and grew into one of the country’s most dynamic financial institutions. What’s never changed is our belief that banking should work for people, not the other way around.

Today, we’re leading a new chapter, one that combines smart digital innovation with genuine human connection. We call it digital with a human touch.

We serve customers across every segment through our Personal Banking Group (PBG), Business Banking Group (BBG), and Wholesale Banking Group (WBG). As the UAE’s go-to SME bank, we’re helping thousands of businesses grow and thrive with seamless, digital-first banking.

Our group also includes Skiply, the region’s leading school payments app; Protego, our next-generation insurance aggregator; and RAK Insurance, one of the UAE’s most trusted insurers, together creating an ecosystem that makes life simpler and safer for our customers.

From empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs to launching the UAE’s first crypto brokerage for retail customers and our own AI-powered digital assistant, we’re shaping the future of banking while keeping the heart of it the same: people.

RAKBANK — Digital with a human touch.

For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae

Alternatively, you can connect with us on our social media platforms:

• X.com/rakbanklive

• Instagram.com/rakbank

• tiktok.com/@rakbank

• linkedin.com/company/rakbank

For more information, please contact:

Suzana Saoud

Associate Account Director

Gambit Communications

+97156 7155 470

Suzana@gambit.ae