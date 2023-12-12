Dubai: RAKBANK has unveiled a new credit card that opens up a world of exclusivity for more than one million Emiratis in the UAE. The card offers a competitive edge with discounts, rewards, and value-added benefits tailored to meet the specific needs and cultural interests of Emirati citizens. The card is made from recycled materials, which reinforces the bank’s commitment to integrating sustainability into its core business strategy for long-term financial growth as it aims for net zero emissions in banking operations by 2030.

Emirati nationals can enjoy discounted pricing, enhanced rewards with no cap, value-added benefits such as 100% value back on Salik and DARB, exclusive discounts at various establishments, and a variety of offers across wellness, education, gaming, and lifestyle.

Watani card also aims to promote the use of digital payments among young, affluent UAE nationals, many of whom are digitally savvy and looking for a seamless banking experience.

Taimoor Almashjari, Vice President-Emirati Segment, RAKBANK said: “The UAE is home to talented and successful Emiratis who have made a name for themselves both locally and globally. These individuals are driving the country’s economic vision and shaping its business landscape.​ We want to offer them utmost flexibility and exclusivity when it comes to fulfilling their banking needs.”

He added: “We are delighted to offer a specialized credit card that will cater to the unique needs of Emirati citizens. UAE nationals will be able to enjoy a host of exclusive benefits across retail, travel, education – and much more. The launch of this card showcases RAKBANK’s commitment to financial inclusion and supporting the economic prosperity of the Emirati population.”

RAKBANK always puts the customer at the heart of the banking experience. It is committed to remaining a trusted advisor to its customers and clients for all their financial needs, building partnerships for shared success and mutual growth. As a result, the bank is consolidating its presence in the UAE through hyper-personalization supported by digitalization, targeted investments, and a sharp focus on fiscal and operational resilience.