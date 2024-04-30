Game-based learning is gaining increasing momentum every day. Profounders is a Jordanian company that offers a set of training programs adopting this trend. Aligning with this, Orange Jordan organized an interactive session in collaboration with Profounders targeting 7 entrepreneurs of the 3rd season of Orange AI Incubator, co-funded by the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), and designed in partnership with Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT). The session was aimed at enhancing the participants’ skills by benefitting from this modern training approach.

During the one-day session provided by the Trainer and Founder of Profounders, Samia Al Shaarawy, participants embarked upon an educational journey to elevate their skills in several areas namely leadership, speech and public speaking, negotiation, and problem-solving. The session contributed to enhancing teamwork and efforts to find solutions for society-related challenges.

The training model that Profounders adopts is a 75-minute, and game-based approach where 4 teams consisting of 12 players compete to found projects that provide innovative solutions to community-related challenges.

Commenting on this session, Orange Jordan emphasized that enabling entrepreneurs to share their expertise and knowledge with their peers forms an important pillar of the support that Orange is keen to provide startups with, leading to a more solid entrepreneurial scene on a national level.

Orange Jordan valued the innovative approach that Profounders adopts which perfectly aligns with Orange AI Incubator, that was established in the first place to enable startups to keep pace with the exponential development in the digital world thanks to AI.

The Profounders game has been implemented by 25 companies and organizations, with the participation of more than 500 people. It contributed to developing their skills in various arenas through taking on several community, professional, and other challenges.

It is worth mentioning that Orange AI Incubator is co-funded by ISSF and co-designed by PSUT. It aims to increase the opportunities of entrepreneurs and development teams in the creative process and registered startups in their early stage, to enhance their skills in artificial intelligence, enable them to secure investments, and offer networking opportunities to develop solutions that serve socio-economic development.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 44.1 billion euros in 2023 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 31 December 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 298 million customers worldwide until 31 December 2023, including 254 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.