Physics Wallah (PW), India’s leading multinational edtech platform committed to democratising education globally, has achieved four-fold (4x) growth in the UAE ever since it was set up locally through a tie-up with Knowledge Planet in 2023.

PW Gulf, committed to supporting Indian students in the Gulf as they transition to higher education in India after completing their 12th grade, operates the largest offline learning network across the UAE, with 12 centres dedicated to CBSE, NEET and JEE preparation.

PW Gulf’s hyperlocal model ensures that students can conveniently access quality education within walking distance, with 7 centres in Dubai, 3 in Sharjah, and 2 in Abu Dhabi. Recognising the unique needs of the students here, PW Gulf launched a premium online programme last year, specifically tailored for this market. Today, PW Gulf serves over 7,000 students throughout the GCC region across online, offline, and hybrid platforms.

Plans for regional growth

PW Gulf is empowering schools through awareness initiatives such as the Gulf Champions League (GCL), a scholarship test designed specifically for CBSE students to compete with Students across Gulf and India to understand the competition.

PW Gulf is introducing School Integrated Programmes (SIPs), allowing schools to partner with PW and offer competitive coaching to students directly within their campuses. Looking ahead, PW plans to expand its offerings by introducing programmes in Coding, AI, and upskilling, aiming to cater to students following British, American and National curricula.

Md Saad Salmaan, Chief Business Officer of PW Gulf commented: "The future of learning is personalised and seamless combination of online and offline mode for better student learning outcomes. We instill values such as long-term thinking and a winning mindset in students that will help them succeed in life. We want to create better learning for all students in the Gulf by leveraging our technology expertise gained from teaching over 46 million students in India."

Monika Oli, Co-founder of Knowledge Planet, said: “Over the past year, the synergy between Knowledge Planet (KP) and Physics Wallah (PW) has proven to be a game-changer in the Gulf market. Our combined expertise has driven remarkable results by creating a platform specifically tailored to the needs of GCC students, ensuring they receive an education that is on par with their peers in India and across the world.”--TradeArabia News Service

