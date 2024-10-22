Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Hospitality Holding LLC unveils the reimagined Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert in Ras Al Khaimah. This award-winning desert retreat introduces an array of new dining, entertainment and villa experiences in the serene Al Wadi landscape. Highlights include new and exclusive Signature Villas, the debut of the first ZUMA pop-up in the desert, the grand opening of Farmhouse by Michelin-starred chef Syrco, and the spectacular ‘Seven Wonders’ concert series, launching with an unforgettable performance by legendary international DJ, Armin van Buuren.

“Our award-winning desert resort has grown from strength to strength, amassing many accolades and is a firm favourite in Ras Al Khaimah”, said Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding LLC, added, “we wanted to amplify immersive luxury by introducing new products, new cuisine styles and entertainment concepts that will resonate with international guests and the local community. Bringing renowned brands like Zuma and celebrity chefs such as Syrco Bakker, alongside a completely new outdoor music series inspired by the emirate’s natural landscapes, will only elevate the resort as a leading luxury destination.”

Signature Villas: where luxury meets serenity

At the heart of The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert’s relaunch is the debut of its exclusive Signature Villas. Tucked away in a secluded desert oasis, the 900 sqm villas blend modern sophistication with the serene and raw beauty of the surrounding landscape where indigenous wildlife roams free. Offering unrivalled privacy, world-class amenities, and sweeping desert views, the villas are designed as a residential retreat for guests seeking tranquillity and exclusivity. Complete with personalised butler service, they represent a new pinnacle in luxury living, where refined comfort seamlessly merges with the untamed elegance of nature.

ZUMA pop-up experience: for a limited time only

Adding to the allure, the world-renowned Zuma restaurant will host an exclusive pop-up at the resort, offering its iconic modern Japanese izakaya experience in the heart of the desert for a limited time. Opening on October 24th, guests will have the opportunity to savour signature dishes such as the celebrated miso-marinated black cod, alongside an array of contemporary Japanese favourites, all while enjoying the breathtaking desert vistas.

Farmhouse by Chef Syrco: Michelin-star dining in the desert

The culinary journey continues with the grand opening of Farmhouse by Syrco, helmed by the two-Michelin-starred chef Syrco Bakker. Inspired by the natural surroundings, the restaurant’s menu embraces sustainability, traceability, and local ingredients. With a rustic yet refined atmosphere, Farmhouse delivers a culinary experience that connects guests to the essence of the land, redefining luxury desert dining.

Seven Wonders Concert series: DJ Armin van Buuren to headline

Introducing a new dimension to desert entertainment, The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert launches the eagerly anticipated “’Seven Wonders’ concert series on Thursday 24 October, kicking off with an unforgettable performance by world-renowned DJ Armin van Buuren. Set under the stars in the resort’s vast desert landscape, this immersive musical experience promises to be a sensory journey like no other. Guests will be captivated by an electrifying performance amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Al Wadi Desert.

A resort redefined: the ultimate destination for extraordinary desert experiences

With the launch of these four distinctive offerings, The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert is repositioning itself as the ultimate destination for extraordinary desert experiences. By effortlessly combining luxury, nature, and world-class dining and entertainment, it sets a new standard for immersive, exclusive escapes that highlight the beauty and adventure of the desert.

“We are proud to unveil our newly launched Signature Villas and to welcome global icons of dining and entertainment to our resort,” said Aidan Dempsey, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert. “These exciting additions reflect our vision of transforming the guest experience, offering a unique combination of refined comfort and the raw beauty of nature.”

About The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert

Set within a 500-hectare protected nature reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert offers a sanctuary of serene luxury and adventure. With a strong focus on nature-inspired wellness, desert experiences, and gourmet dining, the resort provides guests with a unique connection to the rugged beauty of Ras Al Khaimah’s desert.