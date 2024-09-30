Ras Al Khaimah, UAE — In a significant initiative commemorating World Heart Day, RAK Hospital has successfully trained and educated hundreds of community members, empowering them with vital skills and knowledge necessary to act as first responders in cardiac emergencies. With statistics indicating that 9 in 10 people who experience a cardiac arrest outside a hospital die, this initiative underscores the critical importance of immediate CPR, which can double or triple chances of survival.

The Heart Health Awareness event featured a series of enriching activities aimed at enhancing community readiness and reducing emergency response times. Participants engaged in Basic First-Aid Training, which provided essential techniques, including CPR and effective responses to cardiac emergencies. This hands-on training is crucial for anyone wishing to make a difference in life-threatening situations.

Dr. Adil Rizvi, Medical Director and Consultant - Cardiothoracic Surgeon at RAK Hospital delivered an insightful presentation on the importance of maintaining heart health, discussing key risk factors and preventive measures. He emphasized the need for regular exercise, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, along with tips such as maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress effectively, and quitting smoking to significantly lower heart disease risk. He also encouraged participants to monitor their blood pressure and cholesterol levels regularly to stay informed about their heart health.

Nutritionist Ms. Ruba El Hourani further contributed to the event by sharing practical tips for heart-healthy diets. She advised attendees to incorporate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into their meals while reducing saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Ms. El Hourani emphasized the benefits of healthy fats, such as those found in avocados and nuts, and recommended cooking with herbs and spices instead of salt to enhance flavor without compromising heart health.

Participants also took part in an interactive quiz that fostered camaraderie and tested their knowledge of heart health, while select attendees benefited from complimentary electrocardiogram (ECG) screenings, providing vital checks to identify potential heart issues early.

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, reinforced the initiative's goals, stating, “Our mission is to empower every community member with the knowledge and skills to act decisively in emergencies. By fostering a culture of preparedness, we can ensure that individuals are not only able to recognize when someone is in distress but also equipped to respond effectively with first aid and CPR until professional help arrives. Every second counts in a cardiac emergency, and this training can literally mean the difference between life and death.”

Statistics reveal that 80% of deaths from injuries can be prevented with timely first aid, and that proper emergency response can significantly reduce recovery times. In a region where cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, this initiative is particularly crucial. Factors such as lifestyle changes, sedentary behavior, and increased rates of obesity and diabetes contribute to a rising incidence of heart disease, especially among younger populations.

As cardiovascular health continues to be a pressing concern, RAK Hospital remains committed to providing health education that emphasizes prevention, early recognition of heart attack signs, and rapid access to emergency services. By equipping community members with the necessary skills and knowledge, RAK Hospital aims to foster a community of Heart Savers ready to act in emergencies and ultimately save lives.