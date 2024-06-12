Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Hospital has strengthened its urological care services by onboarding esteemed urology pioneers Dr. Keshavamurthy Mohan and Dr. Karthik Rao from India. The hospital now offers a comprehensive range of prostatic treatments, including the cutting-edge UroLift procedure for prostate enlargement.

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, expressed pride in welcoming Dr. Keshavamurthy Mohan and Dr. Karthik Rao, noting, “We are honored to have these renowned urology experts join our team, positioning RAK Hospital at the forefront of urological care in the MENA region. Their exceptional surgical skills and extensive expertise, particularly in the UroLift procedure, enhance our capabilities and set a new standard in prostatic treatments.”

RAK Hospital’s urological services now include Bipolar TURP, Laser Prostatectomy, REZUM, and UroLift. This expansion benefits the local community and extends to regional and African patients who previously sought treatment abroad. Dr. Siddiqui emphasized the hospital's commitment to personalized care and patient consultation, ensuring informed decisions and tailored treatment plans. He highlighted RAK Hospital's potential to attract medical tourists seeking advanced urological procedures, solidifying its reputation as a premier healthcare destination.

The UroLift procedure is a minimally invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) that lifts and holds the enlarged prostate tissue away from the urethra, restoring normal urine flow without cutting, heating, or removing tissue. This approach breaks the cycle of medications and their side effects, offering significant benefits over traditional surgery. The procedure aims to relieve BPH symptoms, improving patients' quality of life and allowing them to resume normal activities.

BPH is a common condition affecting aging men, with prevalence increasing with age. Symptoms such as urinary frequency, urgency, weak stream, and urinary retention can severely impact quality of life. UroLift offers effective symptom relief with minimal recovery time, preserving sexual function and ejaculation.

Dr. Karthik Rao, Consultant Urologist at RAK Hospital, remarked, “UroLift has emerged as a preferred treatment for BPH due to its effectiveness and quicker recovery time. It provides significant symptom relief by reducing urethral obstruction without compromising sexual function.”

BPH affects about 50% of men between 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men older than 80. While symptoms rarely appear before age 40, more than half of men in their 60s and up to 90% in their 70s and 80s experience BPH symptoms. Diagnosis can be made through routine examinations or common tests such as urinalysis, urine flow studies, cystoscopy, or transrectal ultrasound.

RAK Hospital's Urology Department excels in diagnosing and treating a wide range of urinary tract and male reproductive organ issues. From prostate conditions and cancer diagnosis to fertility evaluation, kidney stone treatment, and addressing incontinence and erectile dysfunction, the urologists at RAK Hospital are dedicated to providing exceptional care.

