Calgary: Calgary-based Rainmaker Global Access and Dubai-based Hugh Fraser International are teaming to provide a new specialist support service for Canadian companies seeking to benefit from the US$630 billion energy market in the Middle East being tracked by the Energy Industries Council, and in the surrounding regions of India, Caspian/Central Asia, Eastern Africa, and East Mediterranean/North Africa.

The Rainmaker HFI collaboration; announced as part the Global Energy Show 2022 event being held in Calgary this week, will combine Rainmaker’s Market Access Cluster and HFI’s International Local Partner Solutions (ILPAS) services and offer a powerful mix of business development, funding access, local partner due diligence and local legal/tax expertise.

Rainmaker CEO Clark Grue stated: “Canadian companies are continuing to grapple with the challenges and opportunities arising from the energy transition and the growing need for western energy security. Our companies are continuing to be innovators in conventional oil, gas, and power but are also developing leading-edge technology and knowledge in nuclear, renewables, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage. Our focus will be on the implementation of export opportunities and leveraging our connections with the business community and the Governments to the benefit of clients.”

Hugh Fraser, Managing Partner at HFI, a member of the GlobalScot network, commented: “We very much welcome our return to Calgary and Global Energy Show 2022 this week and finalize our collaboration plans with Rainmaker. HFI has a long track record of supporting Canadian energy technology companies in the Middle East. Canada has a leading position in energy segments including specialist drilling and production services, nuclear, hydropower, carbon capture, and hydrogen. The Middle East will remain dominated by oil and gas activity over the next 10 years but with an increasing emphasis on efficiency and decarbonization, in addition, there is already a US$68 billion and growing energy transition market in the GCC countries alone. EIC is tracking over US$1 trillion dollars of energy projects across the wider Middle East and the four surrounding regions of India, Caspian/Central Asia, Eastern Africa, and East Mediterranean/North Africa.”

-Ends-

Hugh Fraser International is led by Hugh Fraser, a Scottish corporate/energy lawyer and member of the Scottish Development International GlobalScot international trade ambassador network. Their team comprises a pool of specialist consultants and a network of in-country law firms and advisors.

Hugh Fraser International supports clients to establish, expand and divest their businesses through strategic, value-added consulting and legal services, combining specialist know-how, connections, local partners, and execution expertise. HFI’s focus is on ventures which combine advanced energy technology and know-how with opportunities in the Middle East, East Mediterranean/North Africa, Caspian/Central Asia, East Africa, and India regional zones including new in-country businesses, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

HFI is recognized as a trusted, market-leading boutique practice with a proven track record of over 20 years of driving international ventures.

For more information visit: https://www.hfi-consulting.com/

Rainmaker Global Market Access is led by Clark Grue a visionary global business leader who has advised hundreds of companies on the nuances and strategies of business expansion and diversification. His creativity and out-of-the-box thinking have guided companies and organizations to exponential growth as they embrace the global marketplace. He has been proud to apply his skills to small businesses as well as multinational, public, state-owned companies, and government agencies in Business Events, Economic Development, and Tourism.

Rainmaker Global Market Access creates access to new markets by leveraging data, intelligence, and market presence to execute a proactive expansion strategy. By keeping a daily pulse on the global economic landscape, their expansion campaigns are built on a framework that tests the client’s product directly within each region of interest. They identify profit-forward opportunities for their clients and tailor a market entry strategy specific to their region of interest across the globe.

Rainmaker is a world-class market development organization with over 40 Global Partners around the world. Their team of industry and technical professionals has been helping clients achieve their export marketing ambitions for 15 years.

For more information visit: www.rainmaker-gbd.com