Dubai, United Arab Emirates– FrieslandCampina, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world and the owner of Rainbow brand in the Middle East, has partnered with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) to launch one of the widest waste management and recycling drives in the UAE.

The initiative is in line with the UAE’s vision for waste management as well as the ‘We The UAE 2031’ vision, which is a national environmental protection plan. Additionally, it builds on the company’s commitment to collecting 2 million Rainbow tins (weighed at 100 tons) in 2023, a massive development from its 2022 figures of six tons of tins and a total of 110,000 tins.

Undertaken by FrieslandCampina, in coordination with the Ministry, Emirates Environmental Group and RECAPP by Veolia, the campaign will reach 30,000 students or ‘Green Champions’ across a total of 27 schools by the end of the year.

Through this initiative, FrieslandCampina aims to encourage recycling of single use plastic and other items such as tin and aluminium as well as achieve continuous engagement with students in the UAE by means of workshops and masterclasses. Rainbow will ensure reusability of the tin cans through its partnership with Emirates Steel, who will treat the cans before bringing them back into their original shape for the purpose of reuse.

Commenting on the launch, Her Excellency Engineer Othaibah Al Qaydi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment said: “Our collaboration with FrieslandCampina is an important step in the UAE’s journey towards a greener future. The private sector are vital partners in the UAE’s climate action efforts, and we value their contribution to our climate goals. COP28, which is being hosted in Dubai, will underline the strength of collaboration and innovations, such as the Recycle to Green Initiative, as tangible pathways to addressing the climate crisis. By engaging students, we are further highlighting the role that youth plays in promoting environmental sustainability.”

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Ahmed Khan, Vice President, Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, FrieslandCampina said: “The UAE has evolved as a nation of opportunity for sustainability. There is no better time than now and no better place than this region to build the next generation of sustainability ambassadors. We are grateful to have found unwavering support in our stakeholders and partners from the private and public sector including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Emirates Environmental Group, RECAPP by Veolia and Emirates Steel. Our goal is to not only reduce single-use plastic waste but also foster continuous engagement through educational workshops.”

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder & Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group said: “"The UAE's students are the sustainability leaders of the future. To pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow, we must empower their choices today. By nurturing their eco-consciousness and supporting their sustainable endeavours, we are sowing the seeds of a greener future. We are pleased to be collaborating with FrieslandCampina on this journey, a company that has sustainability at the heart of its function.”

Jérôme Viricel, General Manager from RECAPP by Veolia said: “In May 2022, we joined forces with FrieslandCampina for a pilot program to help collect and recycle Rainbow cans from the UAE’s tea shops. Our efforts were aimed at delivering the UAE’s vision for waste management and achieving Dubai's goal of net zero waste by 2030. It brings us immense pride to see FrieslandCampina welcome greater collaborative effort in this journey and extend its mission to schools and UAE students, with a hope to empower the younger generation to embrace sustainability.”

Saeed Alghafri, CEO, Emirates Steel, an Emirates Steel Arkan company, said: “Emirates Steel Arkan takes every step possible to minimise waste, promote a circular economy and encourage the sustainable use of resources. Through our collaboration with FrieslandCampina on the Recycle to Green initiative, we aim to not only contribute to a greener tomorrow, but also inspire young minds and sustainability ambassadors to become champions of environmental responsibility as we believe that our youth must be at the forefront of addressing climate action.”

About FrieslandCampina

FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies and has a cooperative tradition stretching back more than 140 years. FrieslandCampina commands and controls the entire milk production chain from milk to end product – from grass to glass. This guarantees the quality, safety and sustainability of the company’s products. FrieslandCampina Middle East operates across the Arabian Peninsula in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen and Kuwait. Our geographical scope also includes the Levant countries. We are among the first multinational dairy companies that entered the Middle East market. Our popular brand, Rainbow Milk, was launched in the region in an evaporated milk format. Since then, the rich and creamy taste of Rainbow Milk has been loved by the region’s consumers for generations.