Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The property has led several CSR campaigns and partnerships in recent months that have seen healthcare, scientific research, and community support efforts brought to the forefront.

Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport has revealed a series of CSR initiatives undertaken by the the hotel to support health-related campaign efforts in the local community.

The property collaborated with Daam Broker Insurance, a specialised insurance organisation, and Ali Bin Ali Hospital, a leading medical facility in Riyadh, to provide a line-up of complimentary services to over 100 guests and staff in the hotel lobby. These included free medical check-ups and consultancies, free dental check-ups and consultancies, and free vital sign checks.

In line with its ongoing commitment to support the health and wellbeing of its patrons, Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport also partnered with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health to host an on-site Blood Donation event for staff and guests to partake in.Donations made over the course of the blood drive will provide much-needed support to the local medical community and its patients.

Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport also demonstrated its dedication to advancing scientific research and development through the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University. The MoU establishes and outlines several strategic goals for both entities that will see scientific research, training, consulting, quality assurance, and experiential learning brought to the forefront of education and business operations with the aim of promoting Saudi Vision 30.

Commenting on the partnership, Amir Ataya, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport, said: “The Charity Committee for Orphans’ Care (INSAN) was Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport’s first partner in 2022. Since that time, we have remained committed to championing services that help and strengthen our local community, seeking to promote research efforts around childhood-related illnesses and support the families of children battling disabilities in our communities.

“The hotel’s recent CSR initiatives and strategic partnerships underscore our prioritisation of health and wellbeing and are a testament to the responsibility and influence we have within the Kingdom’s capital. We remain a key supporter of Saudi Vision 30 and hope to continue driving impact throughout our local communities, and beyond.”

To learn more or book a stay at Radisson Riyadh Hotel Airport, visit www.radissonhotels.com.