Manama, Bahrain: Radio Bahrain is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Tekkers Bahrain, the kingdom’s premier football academy for children and youth. As the pioneering English radio station and media institution in the region, over the years Radio Bahrain has played a vital role in the community as a supporter of initiatives that foster growth and opportunities.

Radio Bahrain’s involvement extends beyond the airwaves as it actively engages in and endorses various initiatives, campaigns, events and activities related to sports, fitness and a healthier lifestyle for all ages. This partnership with Tekkers Bahrain is a testament to Radio Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives and demonstrates its dedication to encouraging a healthy lifestyle and the pursuit of passions and talents among the younger generation, both male and female, particularly those aged 2-16.

Omar Khalifa Shaheen, CEO of Radio Bahrain Company, said: “At the heart of this partnership is a shared goal to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle. Tekkers Bahrain is dedicated to developing young football enthusiasts by providing them with international levels of training and opportunities to compete at regional and global levels. By supporting Tekkers, Radio Bahrain aims to inspire the youth to stay active, develop their skills, and cultivate a love for the sport. Together, we hope to see more children in Bahrain lead healthier lives and excel in their chosen fields.”

The synergy between the popularity of music and football is clear. Both have the power to unite, inspire, and engage diverse audiences, creating a vibrant community that celebrates both cultural and athletic pursuits. This partnership will leverage Radio Bahrain’s extensive reach and influence to promote Tekkers Bahrain’s initiatives, creating a platform where sports and entertainment meet to enrich the lives of Bahrain’s community members.

“Our partnership with Radio Bahrain marks a significant milestone for Tekkers,” said Liam Trigg, Managing Director of Tekkers Bahrain. “With Radio Bahrain’s support, we are poised to enhance our programmes, reach more young athletes, and elevate the sporting experience in the kingdom. From September to July, the upcoming season promises a packed calendar of events and activities. As Tekkers Bahrain embarks on another thrilling year, we are delighted that Radio Bahrain will be there every step of the way, ensuring that our community stays informed and engaged with the academy’s progress and achievements.”

Radio Bahrain is the kingdom’s leading English-language radio station and media institution, while Tekkers Bahrain is recognised as the foremost football academy for children and youth. Both institutions share essential traits of leadership, excellence, and a commitment to developing talent. This partnership sees Radio Bahrain become Tekkers Bahrain’s main sponsor, offering extensive support for the academy’s regional and international tours, tournaments, and events, including hosting top-tier academies from global football giants such Southampton, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. This collaboration aims to bring top-tier football experiences to Bahrain’s youth, cultivating a vibrant and dynamic sports culture in the kingdom.

About Radio Bahrain 96.5

Radio Bahrain 96.5 is the island’s first English radio station, operated and managed by Radio Bahrain Company, a portfolio company of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company ‘Mumtalakat’. A trusted community radio service since 1977, Radio Bahrain broadcasts 24 hours a day, providing audiences of all ages and backgrounds an eclectic mix of the latest music, local and global news, and entertainment. As the most recognised English language radio station in Bahrain and the Eastern Province, Radio Bahrain’s broadcast service reaches an audience of 6.5 million listeners. In addition, Radio Bahrain livestreams 24/7 to listeners around the world through its engaging app available to download from App Store and Google Play. Via the app, users can also view the schedule, as well as participate in all on-air and online competitions, and more.

