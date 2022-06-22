A new report from The Radicati Group has placed Kaspersky among the top companies for endpoint security aimed at business of all sizes, naming it a “top player” in its “Endpoint Security - Market Quadrant 2021.” Gaining even higher scores for both functionality and strategic vision, Kaspersky has been praised within the top five vendors for its Optimum Security Solution for the ninth year in a row.

Today endpoint security is an integral part of an organization’s cyber defense infrastructure, which shares threat intelligence feeds and policy controls with all other major security components. This approach drives increased adoption of advanced endpoint solutions powered by EDR capabilities and managed services. This has led to 20% annual growth in the sector, according to Radicati estimates.

Radicati’s “Endpoint Security – Market Quadrant 2021” report shows where different players within the Endpoint Security market fit along four sectors, labelled as Specialists, Mature Players, Trail Blazers and Top Players. Kaspersky, having scored highly in both strategic vision and functionality, was named a Top Player – highlighting the company as a market leader in the field – ranked highly for both breadth and depth of functionality, as well as for “possess[ing] a solid vision for the future.”

Kaspersky products[1] were highly praised for their “low footprint, high-performance technologies” that guard system-critical processes and prevent leaks when using machine learning-based behavior detection technology and memory protection mechanisms.

The report also highlighted the ease of Kaspersky solutions’ ability to support a wide range of operating systems, as well as virtual environments, “making it easier for organizations with heterogenous infrastructures to protect their assets in a managed way.” The company’s technologies were also recognized for convenience of use. According to the report, Kaspersky Security Center console for managing endpoint security products is a comprehensive tool that allows organizations to identify all endpoint assets, as well as conduct fast vulnerability assessments and automatically perform patch remediation and offer actionable administrator reporting. Thus, a high level of process automation within a single solution allows users to save time on routine operations.

“As more businesses turn to hybrid and remote working, companies need reliable solutions to deal with increased cyber risks posed by distributed environment. To help organizations combat these evolving concerns we are constantly developing our endpoint security solutions. We combine multi-layered, next-generation threat protection with additional proactive technologies to ensure that all endpoints remain secure, across a company’s entire infrastructure. It’s great to see that our efforts and drive into this field are recognized and supported by the expert community,” said Nikita Zaychikov, senior product marketing manager at Kaspersky.

Endpoint security ensures every end-user device across the network is protected from malicious activity, evolving to keep sensitive data safe across multiple places and devices, and ensuring companies keep on top of data security standards.

[1]‘Endpoint Security - Market Quadrant 2021’ evaluated the following Kaspersky products: Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum, Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response Optimum