Toyow has already lined up US$35 billion worth of assets for investment in the coming months, after signing a MoU with Nisus Finance to tokenise US$500 million real estate assets under management

Dubai, UAE; Toyow, a next-generation, multi-category tokenisation platform, is set to change the investment landscape in the region by democratising the asset ownership through digital platform – a growing trend that is set to accelerate the asset tokenisation market value to US$13.55 trillion by 2030, from US$2.08 trillion this year.

Toyow is a multi-category RWA tokenisation marketplace that enables users to invest in tokenised physical assets through a unified, compliant marketplace, making traditionally illiquid assets accessible, tradable, and more transparent. Toyow, which started its operations in the UAE a few months ago, has already lined up billions of dollar worth of assets for investment by individuals and institutions.

The asset tokenisation market is projected to reach US$2.08 trillion in 2025, with expectations of further growth to US$13.55 trillion by 2030. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, in particular, is expected to surpass $500 billion by the end of 2025, according to some projections.

“The UAE is emerging as a global leader in asset tokenisation, with initiatives like Dubai's Real Estate Evolution Space (REES) and the Dubai International Financial Centre's (DIFC) security-token framework. These initiatives are providing clear legal pathways for on-chain asset issuance,” Surajit Chanda, Co-Founder and CEO, Toyow, says.

“Toyow is redefining access to real-world assets by enabling the tokenisation of categories like real estate, art, precious metals, alternative investments, and more, on-chain. Built for institutional-grade compliance and scalability, Toyow enables asset owners to digitise, fractionalise and monetise high-value assets, while offering investors secure, transparent access to global investment opportunities through a liquid, blockchain-powered marketplace.”

Disruptive technologies, such as asset tokenisation, could transform real estate over the next few years. Built on blockchain technology, tokenisation converts physical or financial assets into bite-sized, digital representations that can be securely traded or owned in fractional portions on a digital platform, a report by Deloitte said.

“Tokenised real estate could not only pave the way for new markets and products, but also give real estate organisations an opportunity to overcome challenges related to operational inefficiency, high administrative costs charged to investors, and limited retail participation,” it said.

Real estate tokenisation is a major area of growth, with some predicting a market cap of US$1.5 trillion by 2025, according to a report by Antier Solutions.

Toyow envisions a world where anyone, anywhere can invest in and benefit from real-world assets, whether it’s a car, a movie, a house, or a piece of art. By making ownership fractional and digital, Toyow aims to democratise access to wealth creation opportunities that were once limited to a few.

Toyow recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nisus Finance for the tokenisation of funds and assets worth up to US$500 million (Dh1.83 billion) as the latter plans to conduct a Security Token Offering (STO) of its real estate assets under management (AUM) through Toyow’s marketplace, and Toyow will provide all necessary technical assistance for Nisus Finance’s offering.

Toyow will build a dedicated STO launchpad for Nisus Finance, offering end-to-end technical and operational support. This includes smart contract development, blockchain integration, and full regulatory alignment across UAE, DIFC, and international jurisdictions. Investors holding Toyow token, will be able to invest in his fund using Toyow Token ($TTN).

The partnership is part of Toyow’s growing more than US$38 billion tokenisation pipeline, which spans multiple asset classes and jurisdictions globally.

Toyow’s tokenisation covers a number of asset classes including real estate, commodities, movies, music, art, luxury cars, and many more. From asset onboarding and legal compliance to token issuance, secondary trading, and investor payouts, Toyow covers everything en-to-end. Its products are built for trust with strong focus on regulatory integrity, investor protection, and secure custody.

“Toyow’s strategic focus on retail and institutional investors serve both everyday investors and regulated institutions while its token offerings have a global first compliant approach looking at the jurisdiction and custodial frameworks in different territories. Its token issuances are technologically scalable backed with smart contracts that come with dynamic rewards and automated compliance flows,” Surajit Chanda says.

“Toyow is a first mover in the multi-category tokenisation business in the region where real asset ownership is made simple, compliant, and liquid. We are targeting the UAE and broader GCC region as a hub for regulated and large-scale adoption of tokenised real-world assets (RWAs).

“The UAE’s progressive crypto and virtual asset framework (especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi) provides an ideal launchpad for compliant RWA tokenisation.”

Toyow is focusing on premium residential, hospitality, and branded commercial real estate developments in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Doha for tokenisation as US$500 million worth of real estate tokenisation discussions already underway with developers in Dubai.

