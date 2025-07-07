Cairo, Egypt – Intesa Sanpaolo has been named Best European Financial Institution for Investor and Analyst Relations by the prestigious publication IR Impact (formerly IR Magazine), based on evaluations from hundreds of financial analysts, investors, and portfolio managers.

The award was presented in London during the IR Impact Awards 2025, which have been recognising excellence in investor relations for over 35 years.

This recognition follows the recent awards by EXTEL to both Carlo Messina and Intesa Sanpaolo, further confirming the Bank’s leadership in market communications and transparency.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s Investor Relations team, led by Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, is part of the Chief Financial Officer Area headed by CFO Luca Bocca.

“We are very proud of this recognition, which once again places Intesa Sanpaolo at the top of a respected international ranking. It reflects our continued commitment to the quality with which we communicate our results and strategy to the market. I would like to express my appreciation to Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini — two invaluable assets to our Bank — and extend my warmest congratulations for the outstanding results achieved over the years at leading Intesa Sanpaolo’s Investor Relations team,” said Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo, with €417 billion in loans and €1.4 trillion in customer financial assets at the end of March 2025, is the largest banking group in Italy, with a significant international presence. It is a European leader in wealth management, with a strong focus on digital and fintech. The Group will provide €115 billion of Impact lending by 2025 to support communities and the green transition, together with a €1.5 billion program (2023-2027) to help people in need. The Bank's network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia, hosts its owned artistic heritage and cultural projects of recognized value.